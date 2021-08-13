Minnesota, you have spoken. There’s a lot of dumb music out there.
Last column, I asked readers of this column to nominate the dumbest song of all time. That resulted in more than 100 nominations. That meant a decision-maker, this columnist, was needed to rank them.
I was not familiar with all of the nominees, but have now spent two weeks of my misspent senior years (as opposed to my misspent youth) listening to all but one nomination. I was unable to find a free performance of “Since They Stole the Spittoon from the Corner Saloon” by the Korn Kobblers.
The title alone will give readers some idea of the difficulty in ranking dumbness. It was excruciating to have to omit such classics as the indecipherable “In A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly or the mindless “Henry the VIII” by Herman’s Hermits.
Some songs were categorically dismissed. Nine songs with obscene or violent lyrics were axed. Ten more were non-songs, involving reading, not singing. And finally, love songs were omitted. Love is always a good thing, even when unrequited. Some are sappy (e.g., “Sweet Caroline”), some depressing (e.g., “Feelings”) and some are even silly (e.g., “Pink Shoelaces”) but this judge was looking for something much dumber.
The Numbest of the Dumbest Award continues to belong to Side B of “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” in which Side A is indecipherably played backward. It’s worse than listening to AM radio in a thunderstorm.
Being indecipherable moved songs up as did bad music or understandable but nonsensical lyrics. Mind-numb-ers like “Hanky Panky,” (in which the line “My baby does the Hanky Panky” is repeated no fewer than 25 times) made the list in spite of good musicianship.
Cleverness moved songs down. The cleverest of them all is at number 40, “I Am My Own Grandpa.” If you aren’t familiar with it, check it out on the Internet. We talk about “blended families” these days; this one is pureed. The song begins,
Now, many, many years ago
When I was twenty-three
I was married to a widow
Who was pretty as could be
This widow had a grown-up daughter
Had hair of red
My father fell in love with her
And soon the two were wed.
The most nominated song was “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road” by Loudon Wainwright III. In spite of topical dumbness, it was degraded by good musicianship and clever lyrics:
Take a whiff on me, that ain’t no rose
Roll up your window and hold your nose
You don’t have to look and you don’t have to see
‘Cause you can feel it in your olfactory
You got your dead skunk in the middle of the road
Readers should be forewarned. After you scan the list, a memory will insert a song into your conscious brain that will leave you humming or singing it for the next week. This columnist and newspaper take no responsibility for any detriment this brings to your social life.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
