Last week, the Minnesota Twins celebrated the announcement that two of their greatest players, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, had been chosen for induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Oliva was a great hitter whose induction was delayed only because his career was cut short by injuries. Kaat was an excellent pitcher for a long time, mostly with the Twins, and ranks as one of the all-time best TV color commentators ever.
Oliva and Kaat, however, take us back to a more innocent time. Minnesotans were thrilled in 1961, when our state became “big league” after Calvin Griffith decided to move the Washington Senators here, naming them the Twins. That same year, the Minnesota Vikings started play. Together, they made up for the indignity of having the Minneapolis Lakers hightail it for Los Angeles the year before – and taking the uniquely Minnesota nickname “Lakers” with them.
Professional sports expansion in the United States was in its infancy. In 1961, 47 pro teams took the field, court or rink in the four major leagues: Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League. Today, those same four leagues contain 124 teams.
Minnesota teams had their ups and downs over the past 60 years. We gained the North Stars hockey team in 1967 and lost it in 1993. It took seven years before the Wild replaced them. The Timberwolves did not replace the Lakers until 1989. Since 1961, those five teams have competed in a combined 200 seasons of play. What do they have to show for it? Two championships. The Twins won the World Series in 1987 and 1991, a 1% success ratio.
Minneapolis-St. Paul is one of only 12 metropolitan areas in the nation with teams in all four leagues. Of those 12, only one metropolitan area has won fewer championships than Minnesota’s four teams. That is Phoenix, Ariz. The Valley of the Sun has celebrated only one championship; baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks prevailed in 2001. The difference is that Phoenix-based teams have participated in only 135 seasons, 67.5% of the Minnesota teams.
Doing the math, if those Minnesota teams had won only their proportional share of titles, by now the Vikings would have played in five Super Bowls and won two, the Timberwolves would have played in two NBA finals and won one, the North Stars or Wild would have played in four finals and won two Stanley Cups. The Twins should have played in five World Series (they have played in three) but those two championships are what one would expect from an average franchise playing 60 years in a league that has grown from 18 to 30 teams.
As for the other three teams, the Vikings played in four Super Bowls and lost them all, the North Stars made the finals once but didn’t win the Cup and the Timberwolves and Wild have never even been in the finals. Compare that to Phoenix, playing only two-thirds as many seasons, and whose basketball Suns have lost three finals and hockey Coyotes have lost one. Of the 12 metro areas with four teams, Minnesota and Arizona are at the bottom winning-wise.
If one were to grade the franchisees, the Twins would get a C or C-minus, the Vikings would get a D-minus and the Wolves and Wild would get F’s. Can anyone blame a Minnesota sports fan for saying, “This is getting old”?
Of course, from a franchisee’s point of view, this is show business. Owners may talk a good game about winning championships, but in show business, be it athletic or artistic, the goal is to fill the seats with paying customers. In that regard, the Vikings and Wild get A’s; the Twins and Wolves C’s.
Some will note that omitted from this survey are the Minnesota United soccer team, but it is too new. Also, not considered were the two seasons Minnesota had teams in the American Basketball Association, which was considered inferior to the NBA at the time. Also excluded were the Minnesota Lynx, who have won four championships and played in two other finals in the past 11 years. Coach and GM Cheryl Reeve is arguably the best pro sports executive in the state.
Those achievements over 23 years in a league that began with eight teams, expanded to 16 and then dropped back to 12 teams is obviously more than the share to be expected from an average franchise.
However, I didn’t include the Lynx in this survey for one important reason: Unlike the men’s pro sports teams, they never required that taxpayers partially finance a stadium for them. That history of stadium building should be enough to drive any Minnesotan to tears.
Over the past 31 years, state and local governments have spent more than $1 billion to construct new stadiums for these teams. That does not include hundreds of millions spent on renovating the Wolves’ Target Center nor what the cost would be in today’s dollars.
To date, those stadiums have never been home to crowds boasting, “We’re Number One.” This fall, the Wild appear to be contenders to break that spell. However, fans of all sports should be demanding, not just hoping for, more success. Sixty-one years of general incompetence is enough.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
