If only he would grow a beard and put on a red suit, Minnesota’s governor could do a reasonable impersonation of the jolly old elf himself. Let’s call him Santa Wauz.

In recent weeks, he’s been said to be chortling to himself constantly, having just won re-election, a friendly legislature, and a budget surplus of $17.6 billion. He now faces the prospect of handing out more checks to Minnesotans than any Santa in history. He will soon be coming down a chimney near you.

