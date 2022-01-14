It has been a while since we looked at the statistics involving the coronavirus, and, more importantly, what should have been done from the outset.
The humble opinion here is that maybe our state and national leaders should have treated the masses like adults instead of children. Instead of saying, “You have to (fill in the blank, using the words “wear masks,” “stay home,” “get vaccinated,” “close your business,” etc.), one wonders if more people would have caught the disease or died if even one politician had said in March 2020, “You know, virology is not my field of expertise. COVID-19 is something new. I’ve got some recommendations for you from our medical experts, but this is a free country. You can do whatever makes sense for you.
“That said, if your employer or school says you have to do something, that is their right. However, you can then accept it, get a different job or enroll your child in a different school. In this country, we think that you are wise enough to elect people to represent you in the government. It goes without saying then, that you are wise enough to take care of your own health. Make no mistake, we think COVID is going to kill many of us, but we don’t know enough at this point to do more than make recommendations.”
Given the panic of March 2020, I was willing to accept the government shutdown for a couple of weeks to make sure we “flattened the curve,” but only for a few weeks.
Since then, the virus has continued to do what it most wants to do: replicate itself. It’s not going away anytime soon, no matter how many masks are worn or vaccines administered.
The one thing we know for sure is that trying to shame people into wearing a mask or getting a vaccination doesn’t work. Converting your own fear into anger may make you feel better, but the reality is that most people will tune you out faster than radio static.
So, if you are really concerned about catching COVID, what should you do?
By now, you should have moved to Hawaii. The percentage of Hawaiians who have contracted COVID is about half of the percentage of Minnesotans. Hawaii too far?
Then move to Grand Marais on Lake Superior’s north shore. As of Jan. 9, only 6.8% of Cook County residents had contracted the disease, less than half the next best county, and only one county resident had died.
Your next best Minnesota counties for avoiding COVID are: Lake (county seat Two Harbors), Aitkin, Lake of the Woods (Baudette) and Olmsted (Rochester). Here’s how Central Minnesota counties rank: 22. Cass, 30. Crow Wing, 48. Pope, 57. Meeker, 59. Wright, 69. Morrison, 70. Sherburne 73. Todd 77. Mille Lacs, 78. Douglas and 82. Stearns.
If you have no concerns about the disease and are looking for work, the five counties with the highest percentage of cases are Nobles, Benton, Kandiyohi, Wadena and Waseca.
Once you have the disease, where is it best to have COVID? The five counties with the fewest deaths per case are: Cook, Wabasha, Dodge, Carver and Fillmore.
A word about rankings. In the pandemic’s beginning, it was easy to find up-to-date lists on cases, deaths, hospitalizations, etc. so that states could be compared. Twice I have used those, to give a letter grade (A, B, C, D and F) to each state. (1-10 got A’s, 11-20 B’s, etc.) That takes politics out of it, in so far as it goes. The problem with measuring the damage being caused by COVID is that it goes beyond the physical disease. We are seeing secondary damage caused by the measures taken to fight it: more alcohol abuse, illegal drug use, mental health problems, crime, people leaving the work force, lower educational outcomes, etc. Someone may try to quantify all of that in a few years, but it is simply too fluid to pull together now.
That said, I gave Minnesota a “B” the first two times. My latest rankings are based only on number of cases and deaths as a percentage of population and the percentage of deaths per cases in each state. Minnesota’s grade using those criteria has dropped to a C or maybe a C-plus. We rank 27th in percentage of the population contracting COVID, 15th in percentage of the population dying from the disease, and 10th best in surviving the disease once a patient has it. That last metric reflects mostly the quality of our health care systems and not government edicts.
The good news: No matter where you live in the U.S., your chances of surviving the disease once you get it is about 98-99%. The bad news: In Minnesota, almost 1 in 5 have had the disease. Even in Hawaii, 1 in 10 have had the disease. At the current rate, the number will be 1 in 2 nationwide by the end of the year.
I am fully vaccinated, wear an N-95 mask whenever in public (I hate it, but do it) and avoid large public gatherings whenever possible. However, I’m not you. You are an adult, and I’ll respect whatever decision you make about your health. My most fervent hope is that all of us survive this dreaded disease.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.