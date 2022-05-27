In an ever more perilous world, we Americans have largely chosen to close our eyes to the realities of history. Today, our Congress includes fewer military veterans than ever. Those who are not veterans have priorities other than defense of the nation; some even “Imagine” (to use John Lennon’s term) a world without borders in which we would all live in peace and harmony.
Aspirational though it is, that school of thought is a serious misreading of human nature. Better to quote James Madison: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.”
As Memorial Day approaches, we should note in particular the losses suffered because our political leaders had so little military experience. Since World War II, we have had some draws and some losses, but few outright victories other than the invasion of Grenada in 1983, which took only four days to win.
The last time the United States was truly united in a war was World War II. Because that war ended 77 years ago, few people today directly recall the sacrifices made. Everyone should.
Recently, I read a history of the Battle of the Leyte Gulf, “The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors” by James Hornfischer. Occurring 30 miles east of the Philippine Islands, it was the last major battle between two surface navies anywhere. It was also the first battle in which the Japanese used kamikaze tactics, crashing planes into U.S. ships on purpose. Americans should remember the sacrifices made by our sailors.
The battle occurred Oct. 23-25, 1944. The Japanese were already losing the war, and they knew it. Leyte Gulf was a last-ditch effort to drive the United States out of the western Pacific.
The Japanese sent three task forces. No one had GPS in those days, so the best intelligence on the enemy’s location was limited to chance sightings by airplanes. At the time, Gen. Douglas McArthur had just landed troops on the Philippine island of Samar, in an effort to re-take that island group. It was only a beachhead, and the Japanese intended to cut off his supplies from the sea and bomb his troops into oblivion.
Two of the task forces came from the southwest, cutting through two different narrow straits to the south and north of McArthur’s beachhead. The third one came from the north, and was designed to be a decoy.
The first task force came through the southern Surigao Strait the night of Oct. 23. The U.S. had heavy cruisers and battleships waiting for it, and decimated the task force, sinking a few Japanese ships and forcing the task force to turn around.
However, a group of U.S. battleships, cruisers and carriers commanded by Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, bit on the decoy and began chasing that Japanese squadron to the north. That opened the way for the third task force to cut through the San Bernardino Strait, off the north coast of Samar. That Japanese fleet had two battleships, three heavy cruisers and a half dozen destroyers.
They encountered a U.S. task force consisting of five light carriers (meaning they were lighter and their hulls thinner than regular carriers), defended only by a half dozen destroyers and destroyer escorts. To understand, the thickness of a battleship’s hull is thicker than a cruiser’s, and a cruiser’s is thicker than a destroyer’s. Armor-piercing shells can sink a destroyer whereas they might not penetrate a battleship.
While the aircraft from the light carriers strafed the Japanese ships, they didn’t have large enough bombs to sink them. Meanwhile the Japanese could lob shells from 5 to 15 miles away on the U.S. ships.
The U.S. destroyers became sacrificial lambs, making runs at the Japanese fleet in order to get close enough to launch torpedoes. They did so with some effect, seriously damaging a couple of Japanese ships, but they paid a heavy price.
Four U.S. destroyers and one light carrier were sunk. Even though that part of the battle lasted only two to three hours, about 850 U.S. sailors were killed. The lucky ones were blown to bits. The not so lucky were scalded by broken steam lines and destroyed boilers and suffered in agony for several hours before succumbing.
More than 1,100 U.S. sailors abandoned their sinking ships. Because of another screw up by the U.S. high command, they were in the water for three days before being rescued. More than 100 sailors succumbed to shark bites, delirium and their injuries from shelling while clinging to rafts, floating nets and flotsam. Only one sailor made it all the way to land, where Filipino residents rescued him.
In the end, fearing that more U.S. ships were just over the horizon, the Japanese admiral broke off the battle and turned north. Had he continued, he may well have sunk the other four light carriers and possibly changed the course of history.
War is a terrible thing. We all get that. But before sending some kid off to do battle next time, we ought to consider who we are electing to Congress, and that their first priority is keeping us all safe. Don’t fight unless we are willing to take it to the end. Don’t let our kids die in vain because of political novices who don’t know what they are doing.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.