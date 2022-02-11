In 1970. Minnesota Gov. Harold LeVander, a Republican elected in 1966, announced that he would not seek re-election. That set off a scramble to find a successor.
The DFL united behind a relatively young, charismatic state senator, Wendell Anderson. The Republican endorsement came down to choosing between Attorney General Doug Head of Minneapolis and Lieutenant Gov. Jim Goetz of Winona. Head had the backing of the party establishment. Goetz spent most of his time as lieutenant governor going around the state making speeches at groundbreakings and similar events. Head was the serious candidate, said to be the one with substance. Goetz, on the other hand, was said to be more personable and electable.
At the state convention, Head prevailed, but only after a couple of ballots. It was a close race, but the Republicans left more split than the DFL, and Anderson went on to be elected governor. As I have written before, that ended Republican dominance in Minnesota. Since then, the GOP has never held control of both the executive and legislative branches of Minnesota government at the same time.
And that is just one example of the tug-of-war within both major parties. From time to time, they go through purification rites, seeking to endorse people who adhere most closely to the party’s core beliefs. Eventually, they become so extreme that they start losing. After a while, they get tired of losing and begin looking for candidates who can win, enlarging their tent to include others. Then the cycle repeats.
Unfortunately, today both sides seem to be moving toward purification at the same time. Here in Minnesota, the senior member of the state’s congressional delegation, 4th District Rep. Betty McCollum, of St. Paul, is being challenged in the DFL primary by Amane Badhasso. McCollum has risen through the ranks to become one of the more influential members of the House, serving as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.
McCollum is a bit more liberal than the average congressional Democrat, but that is not enough for every constituent. So now, Badhasso has announced that she will challenge her, saying that her supporters don’t want someone so beholden to special interests. (Note: Every candidate is backed by special interests of one kind or another.) Significantly, Badhasso outraised McCollum in the last quarter of 2021, although McCollum has amassed a much larger war chest over the years.
However, the DFL’s splintering is not nearly as deep as the Republicans. Two weeks ago, the Republican National Committee (RNC), censured GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. The resolution ends with: “WHEREAS, Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, … RESOLVED That the Republican National Committee, … shall immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party. …”
In athletics, this is what is called an “unforced error,” like fumbling the center snap in football or serving a double fault in tennis. Cheney and Kinzinger joined the committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 riot after Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rejected other Republican nominees and Republican leadership persuaded all other GOP representatives not to participate.
In many ways, the committee’s work is a one-party project, designed to score political points against Donald Trump. Most Americans already know what happened. Law enforcement has charged more than 500 rioters for breaking the law, so the evidence is clear that this was not “legitimate political discourse.” How could it be when the elected representatives of this entire nation were cowering behind barricades and fearing for their lives? Among the defendants, 192 have been charged with committing acts of violence and 55 have been charged with conspiracy.
Some Republicans are backtracking, claiming that the resolution’s text was changed from the original, nobody knows who the editor was, and they didn’t have time to read it before voting to approve it. It is remindful of Pelosi’s infamous statement about the Affordable Care Act, “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it.”
In addition, the RNC has approved paying $1.6 million for legal bills resulting from Donald Trump’s business practices unrelated to his presidency. One would think a serious political party would be focusing all of its resources on winning the next election and how to improve voters’ lives. The Republican purification rite continues to dwell on Trump’s problems and resentments as if he is the only one who can lead them to the Promised Land.
Kinzinger had previously announced he is leaving Congress at the end of his term. Cheney, however, has a primary challenger. If Republicans don’t swear loyalty to the former president, they can expect Trump to anoint someone to oppose them. The challenge to McCollum is happening in a safe DFL district; the GOP’s challenge is nationwide.
In the off-year election, the non-presidential party normally gains seats. With crime and inflation soaring, the Republicans seem to have the political winds in their favor. Don’t be too sure about that. The more the GOP remains focused on purifying the party for Trump, the more likely voters will look for their future elsewhere. The former president energizes not only Republicans, but Democrats as well.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
