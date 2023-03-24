Two weeks ago, Silicon Valley Bank in California was one of a few banks that collapsed.
SVB’s demise was startling because, not even one month before, Forbes magazine had rated it the 20th best bank in the U.S. In fact, the collapse was so rapid, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reported, that on March 10, the bank was paying out executive bonuses just hours before regulators rushed in and closed the bank.
In response, President Biden said not to worry. Even though the FDIC insures all customer deposits up to $250,000, Biden guaranteed that no Silicon depositors, no matter how big, will lose money. Not only that, he said it will not cost the taxpayers a dime; banks will pay the cost, estimated at $15 billion.
Those Americans living paycheck to paycheck — 64% of us — may be less than impressed that Biden is baling out fatter cats than themselves. While it is true that many of those hefty account balances were for Silicon Valley start-ups and needed to meet payroll, it is not like most of those jobs were for unskilled labor. Programming and computer expertise does not come cheap.
It is fairly obvious that most politicians are economically illiterate. Progressive politicians love to bash corporations, and tax their “excess” profits. If anyone stopped for, oh, maybe 15 seconds, and asked, “Where do corporations get the money to pay their taxes?” the answer is clear. They will get the money from their customers through higher prices. The only people who will avoid paying for Silicon’s sins are the 4.5% of American households that do not have bank accounts.
When the Great Recession hit, the Congress bailed out banks that were “too big to fail.” It also passed the Dodd-Frank Act which created an increased regulatory burden on all banks. The burden was so heavy, that many small banks struggled to compete with the big banks, who more easily absorbed the costs of compliance.
In 2018, Congress recognized this and passed a banking reform law which eased the compliance burden on smaller banks. That law raised the threshold for the “Systemically Important Financial Institution” (a.k.a. “Too Big to Fail”) classification from $50 billion to $250 billion in assets. Silicon Valley’s deposits doubled from 2020 to 2021, reaching $173 billion, putting it in the affected range. The Federal Reserve gets much of the credit or blame for Silicon’s growth because of its pandemic-fueled flooding of cash into the economy. However, 85-90% of Silicon’s assets were uninsured by the FDIC.
In hindsight, the resulting inflation was to be expected, as was the Fed’s announcement that interest rates would rise to combat it. Because the Fed has kept interest rates artificially low for 15 years, like many investors, Silicon Valley increased risk to improve yields by buying bonds with a longer maturity date.
Then, when the Fed raised rates, money began flowing out of banks into CDs and new bonds that paid more than twice the interest of the bonds held by Silicon. That caused a cash crunch at Silicon Valley severe enough for regulators to step in.
The Federal Reserve should be under fire for its mishandling of the recovery from the Great Recession.
But in addition, both congressional Republicans and Democrats deserve blame. Democrats only want to increase spending and Republicans only want to cut taxes. Neither is willing to balance the budget. This fiscal year, the federal government will spend $640 billion on interest payments alone.
The national debt as a percentage of national income is now 123%, higher than it was at the end of World War II.
The longer the Minnesotans we elect to Congress have been in office, the more responsible they are for the mess. Since 2001, Republicans have controlled both the Congress and the presidency for four years, and the Democrats have controlled them for six years.
In 2001, 4th District Rep. Betty McCollum, a DFLer, took office; the national debt was $5.8 trillion, 55% of GNP. In 2007, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a DFLer, joined Congress; the debt was $9.0 trillion, 62% of GNP. In 2015, 6th District Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican, was sworn in; the debt was $18.2 trillion, 100% of GNP. In 2018, Sen. Tina Smith, a DFLer, took office; the debt was $21.5 trillion, 105% of GNP. In 2019, DFL Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Ilhan Omar plus Republican Rep. Pete Stauber all joined Congress; the debt was $22.7 trillion, 107% of GNP. In 2021, 7th District Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Republican, was sworn in; the debt was $29.6 trillion, 124% of GNP. When Republican 1st District Rep. Brad Finstad joined Congress last year, the debt was $30.8 trillion, 123% of GNP.
McCollum and Klobuchar have been in Washington for all six years that the Democrats had complete control. Smith, Craig, Phillips, Omar and Emmer have each been with their party in control for two years. Only Republicans Finstad, Fischbach and Stauber have been in the minority or had to negotiate with the Democrats for their entire time in D.C. By increasing the national debt so rapidly, the others have added to the inflationary forces pushing the Fed to hike interest rates; history will not treat them kindly.
In the meantime, readers with more than $250,000 in savings should adhere to an old saying: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
