In this already chaotic, wacky year, nothing is more amazing than the general silence of the politicians on a big issue — illegal drug use — that continues to grow.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced last week that 1,286 Minnesotans died of drug overdoses in 2022, up 22% from 2021. Even more shocking, there were 10 nonfatal drug overdoses for every death, meaning there were approximately 38 drug overdoses every day in this state.

