School is restarting, and for many boys that means football, America’s one, true passion, is upon us. My own football career ended back when running the ball was still more important than passing; offensive blocking meant never, ever grabbing with your hands; and coaches screamed at players without worrying that their feelings might be hurt.

As the tallest kid in my class, in seventh and eighth grade I was assigned to play tackle. I was skin and bones, but the thought was that maybe as I grew up, I would begin to fill out. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen until I was well into my 20s. By 9th grade, I determined that I would not be playing much football, but I wanted to hang out with my friends. I became the student manager, the kid who charted the plays for the coach and picked up the balls and towels afterward.

Load comments