During the first half of the year, Republicans were crowing that the 2022 election would result in a wipeout of the Democrats. Many incumbents were dreaming of who would chair which committees in Congress and the state legislatures. Candidates for governor were wondering about department head staffing.

After all, the Democrats had nothing. The economy was in shambles because child care was overregulated and too expensive to lure parents back into the work force, inflation was out of control and crime was rampant. None of that has changed.

