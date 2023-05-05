Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a case embarrassing to Minnesotans in which Hennepin County took $25,000 in home equity from a grandmother, now age 94, because she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes on her condo.
In 1999, Geraldine Tyler, then age 70, purchased a one-bedroom Minneapolis condo as her home. Living in Minneapolis, of course, is a chancy proposition these days since, depending on your point of view, the laws are either over-enforced or not enforced at all. By 2010, Geraldine feared for her safety, so left the condo and moved to an apartment building for seniors in a less dangerous neighborhood.
In 2011, she stopped paying property taxes on the condo. In 2015, Hennepin County foreclosed on the property, claiming that she owed it $15,000 in back taxes, interest, fees and penalties. That means that the processing fees imposed amounted to 110% annually of the amount owed. We used to enforce laws against usury, but apparently not when the gouging is by the government. In fairness, it can be said that a deterrent effect is needed to encourage citizens to pay their property taxes. But 110% in late charges?
The county then took the property and sold it for $40,000. This was even though a $50,000 mortgage and a $12,000 homeowners’ association lien were on it. With only a couple of hiccups, property values have been rising steadily for the past 75 years, which suggests that maybe the county should not be in the real estate business, if $40,000 was the best it could do.
At issue, of course, is the $25,000 difference between what Geraldine owed the county and the sale price. Should the government get the equity or the creditors?
Little doubt seems to exist in how the Supreme Court will rule. In 2019, the court unanimously decided that not only the federal government, but state and local authorities as well, have no right to impose excessive penalties. In that case, Timbs v. Indiana, Tyson Timbs inherited the proceeds from his father’s $70,000 life insurance policy, and used some of it to buy a Land Rover vehicle for $42,000. Timbs was a heroin addict, and sold a few ounces of the drug, worth $225, to undercover agents. Under a state civil forfeiture law, Indiana confiscated the vehicle because it was used to transport the drugs. Timbs pled guilty and was sentenced to a year of house arrest, five years of probation and a $1,200 fine, which he paid.
Timbs (who incidentally has licked his addiction) sued under the excessive takings clause found in the 8th Amendment and the due process clause found in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. These clauses go all the way back to the Magna Carta enacted in Britain in 1215, on which much of U.S. law is based.
In Geraldine’s case, the Minnesota law was enacted in 1936. State and local governments, like all entities at the time, were suffering under the Great Depression and were seeking revenue anywhere they could find it. However, Minnesota is one of only 12 states that has kept the law on the books.
The justices were skeptical. Geraldine’s lawyers said that from 2014 to 2021, at least 1,350 Minnesotans lost their homes and equity averaging $155,000 per home. That is $209 million in home equity taken by the government. Justice Elena Kagan asked, if the government foreclosed because of a $5,000 debt on a $5 million home, could the government keep all of the proceeds from a sale? Hennepin County’s attorney Neal Katyal argued it could. No cap exists under current law.
The real question behind Geraldine’s misfortune is why is it in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at all? Nineteen governors and 43 legislative sessions had a chance to show some leadership in righting this injustice, including the current Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled Legislature. Today’s group is sitting on a $17 billion budget surplus, and is still conspiring on various ways to increase taxes and fees as if the Great Depression were still with us.
Meanwhile, there are people like Geraldine who are losing substantial parts of their net worth because of this excessive taking. Our current leaders claim that they are for the little guy, which is why they always need more taxes. Confiscating home equity after foreclosing almost always penalizes the little guys, not the fat cats.
Yes, during the Great Recession, some foreclosures resulted from unwise real estate speculation, but most foreclosures result because of adverse financial or health events. Some senior citizens develop dementia and some people of all ages suffer from medical debt or the loss of a job. Those are the people that this law preys upon, and yet not one peep has been heard from Walz or the Legislature about eliminating it. Apparently, the business of government is too important to give people back their home equity.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.