Tom West

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding a case embarrassing to Minnesotans in which Hennepin County took $25,000 in home equity from a grandmother, now age 94, because she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes on her condo.

In 1999, Geraldine Tyler, then age 70, purchased a one-bedroom Minneapolis condo as her home. Living in Minneapolis, of course, is a chancy proposition these days since, depending on your point of view, the laws are either over-enforced or not enforced at all. By 2010, Geraldine feared for her safety, so left the condo and moved to an apartment building for seniors in a less dangerous neighborhood.

