Back when I served in the U.S. Navy, more than a half century ago during the Vietnam War, classified information was shared on a need-to-know basis.
That was not strictly true because of the mechanics of security processes at the time. When I was in charge of my ship’s communications division, messages came in over encoded radio, and then were printed out. The sailor who took the message out of the printer saw whether the information was classified, to whom it was addressed, and made sure it got to the addressee. Some messages went to the admiral we carried, and some to the ship’s captain, but the sailor and I saw the text of those messages as well.
While my ship had only a limited role in the war since the North Vietnamese were not a serious naval threat, some of the messages I saw would have been of value to the North Vietnamese if they had seen them.
Much has been written about classified material and that many documents are classified because they might embarrass the government more than harm it. Nevertheless, the “need-to-know” doctrine was a good rule because the fewer people who saw a message, the less likely our troops would be harmed.
In 1971, however, defense analyst Daniel Ellsberg leaked a 7,000-page classified government document, which became known as the Pentagon Papers, that debunked the reasoning for the Vietnam War. Ellsberg was charged with a crime, but it was later dismissed. Regardless, the federal government was put on notice that its classified document system needed to be tightened.
In 2010, Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, posted more than 700,000 U.S. classified documents on the internet that Wikileaks had received from Chelsea Manning. Manning was a low-level intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army. Many of the documents were about the Iraq War. Manning was court-martialed and sentenced to 35 years in prison, but President Barak Obama commuted her sentence three days before he left office in 2017. Manning served seven years.
Julian Assange has been fighting extradition to the United States ever since. He has been held in Belmarsh Prison in London since 2019.
One would think the Joint Chiefs of Staff would take notice and do something to prevent further leaks.
In 2013, Edward Snowden, who worked for a private contractor doing work for the National Security Administration (NSA), leaked to journalists thousands of documents describing global surveillance programs, many of which were run by the NSA.
Snowden fled to Russia before being prosecuted and last year became a Russian citizen.
And now, Jack Teixiera, a 21-year-old airman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, has been arrested for allegedly posting classified documents on the internet. Most of the documents are related to the war in Ukraine, but others include foreign intelligence assessments about North Korea, China, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
The documents in the latest dump are the kind that get people killed. To the dark corners of the world where the media never goes — the prisons, remote houses and torture chambers where man’s inhumanity to man is on full display —people who have helped the United States will be taken, reminded with certainty that they have no civil rights and then will disappear, but not before giving up whatever secrets they had that will hurt our nation.
Over the last decade, it seemed as if the only documents in the possession of the federal government that could not be leaked were Donald Trump’s tax returns. (Even those have finally been given the light of day.) Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party is announcing its plans to take back Taiwan and the war of attrition in Ukraine is continuing apace. The Chinese also flew four spy balloons over the United States gathering intelligence before regular citizens on the ground noticed the fifth. The Biden Administration did not shoot it down until it had crossed the entire nation.
Releasing classified documents appears to have become some kind of game that computer nerds and techies play to amuse themselves. And why not? When one looks at the punishments handed out to Ellsberg, Assange, Manning and Snowden for leaking classified materials, many Americans bizarrely think of them as heroes. In those dark corners, however, the last thoughts of their victims are otherwise.
This latest intelligence breach lies at the feet of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They’ve had more than a dozen years since Chelsea Manning betrayed the nation to tighten up security, restoring the need-to-know rule. They have apparently done nothing.
My own military experience convinced me that officers who rise to the top, too often get there because of their ability to schmooze the right decision-makers and not because of their administrative ability to manage difficult changes. The inability of the current leadership was amply demonstrated in the embarrassing and tragic Afghanistan bug-out.
How did a low-level Massachusetts Air National Guardsman gain access to sensitive intelligence documents? I have no idea, but Commander-in-Chief Biden needs to be asking some hard questions of the Pentagon brass, and giving the nation his plan for making sure it does not happen again. No way did Teixiera have a need-to-know. And no way do the Joint Chiefs of Staff have any excuse for this fiasco.
