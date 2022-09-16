Two months ago, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that deaths from drug overdoses in the state were up 21% in 2020 to 1,286, double the number of traffic deaths. Nationally, 108,000 died, 50% higher than in 2019.
One would think that the politicians would be all over this public health crisis. In Minnesota, however, the race for governor spent all of August dumbing down the issues to why Gov. Tim Walz won’t debate Republican Scott Jensen or why Jensen won’t release his tax returns. Neither issue will be particularly helpful in addressing most voters’ priorities.
We have three Minnesotans dying every day from overdoses and 10 times that many being saved after overdosing. Is not that worth discussing?
A new book out this year, “The Least of Us” by Sam Quinones, tries to explain how the nation has come to these perilous times. The book describes the development of the illegal drug trade in America ever since Purdue Pharmaceuticals began pushing Oxycontin, telling doctors it was an improvement in pain management because it was non-habit-forming.
That was false. Oxycontin contains fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that is much more addictive than heroin and much cheaper to produce.
Quinones also writes about the evolution of meth. Readers may recall that about 20 years ago, meth makers were buying Sudafed cold medicine because it contains ephedrine, an active component needed for making meth. As a result, the politicians removed cold medicines containing ephedrine from store shelves. That’s why none of today’s de-congestants do much de-congesting.
In a case of letting no good deed go unpunished, meth making then moved to Mexico. In 2009, these meth makers in Mexico created a new meth called “P2P.” Ephedrine-based meth was used mostly to stay awake for a few days. It was addictive and ruined lives and relationships, but not that many people died from it. P2P is more addictive and, worse, drives people insane fairly quickly. Quinones writes of people babbling to themselves, barking like a dog, becoming extremely paranoid and having hallucinations.
He notes that with the growth of synthetic drugs, illegal drug manufacturers now seem to be test marketing even newer drugs to determine their addictive qualities. One such drug killed 230 Americans last year. He says, “In a time when drug traffickers act like corporations and corporations like drug traffickers, the forces looking to manipulate our brains for profit are frightening to behold.”
Political leadership on this issue is non-existent. I don’t see any anti-drug rallies taking place on college campuses. Many people still have a sense of shame that this happened to their family member or think it’s a character issue. No, it isn’t. As Quinones puts it, our brains developed over thousands of years, but they are no match for the chemistry involved in these new drugs.
Talk about cracking down on illegal drug use, and the mantra that comes back is, “We can’t arrest our way out of this.” That’s true, but we can’t rehab our way out of this either. Some people say that an addict has to hit “rock bottom” before he or she is willing to get help. However, these relatively new drugs are so powerful, “rock bottom” often means death. Even pot is becoming so potent, that users are winding up in the ER.
Many major cities now have tent encampments. People say it is a housing crisis. Wrong. It’s a drug crisis. Addicts on P2P end up losing their families, their jobs and their homes, selling everything just to get more of the drug.
The price of these illegal drugs has plummeted because so many manufacturers have set up shop in Mexico. If we treated the illegal drug industry the way President Biden treats petroleum, we would disrupt its supply chains and hamper its R & D and production facilities much more than we do now. That would increase the price of the drugs, thereby pricing some addicts out of the market and saving them from their addiction.
America and Minnesota need to wake up and understand that much of what is happening to destroy our society and our families is largely being caused by drugs. The next governor ought to be proposing something like doubling the size of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to infiltrate and get dealers off the street, expanding drug courts and forcing addicted jail inmates into rehab treatment.
Penalties for dealing fentanyl and meth need to be heightened; a bill to do that was stopped by Minnesota House Democrats this year, who feared it would heighten racial disparities. Let’s be blunt: the drugs don’t care what color your skin is, and the people who sell them don’t care either as long as you pay. We do neither the addicts nor ourselves any favors by misplacing our priorities, thereby catering to or ignoring their addiction.
In the meantime, you need to explain the dangers of street drugs to your kids and grandkids at an early age. All it takes is being at a party someday, and some “friend” saying, “Here, try this. It will make you happy.” The drugs have become so widely available that everyone will receive that offer someday. Make sure your offspring understand the nature of peer pressure and that they need to run, not walk, away from it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.