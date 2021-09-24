On March 21, 2005, a 16-year-old killed 10 people, eight of them at Red Lake High School in northern Minnesota. First, he killed his grandfather and the grandfather’s significant other, then he went to the school and killed a security guard, a teacher and five other students, all of them 15-year-old freshmen. He wounded five others. Then he killed himself.
An FBI investigation after the fact found that at least 39 people knew that the student was thinking about shooting up the school. Some students reported their concerns to the school, but nobody thought that the troubled student would actually go through with it.
That and many other details about mass shootings are revealed in a new book. Two Minnesota professors, Jillian Peterson of Hamline University and James Densley of Metropolitan State University, have authored what should be a must read for every school employee. “The Violence Project” is subtitled, “How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic.”
The authors have spent several years cataloging and investigating every mass murder going back to 1966. A mass murder is defined as a shooting that kills at least four people. Through February 2020, 168 such shootings, involving 172 assailants, have occurred.
This growing social problem is actually worse than that. Four deaths are a relatively high threshold. An FBI report in 2014 chronicled 160 “active shooter” events from December 2000 through 2013. The number of incidents grew from six per year in the first seven years to 16 annually during the last six years covered.
In response to the school shootings, many districts have turned their buildings into fortresses, restricting access. They also conduct regular lockdown drills. (Minnesota mandates five per year.) Many schools have also added security guards or police liaison officers. However, while these moves show that the community is “doing something” in response, the authors take a dim view of them. Doing lockdown drills helps would-be shooters figure out how to get around the defenses. Studies have found that shootings with armed guards on duty have resulted in higher death counts. Further, while drills may better prepare staff, they can also be traumatic for the youngest students.
The authors have studied the backgrounds of the shooters, and think there are better ways to prevent these horrors. They write: “Nearly all mass shooters have four things in common:
• Early childhood trauma and exposure to violence at a young age
• An identifiable grievance or crisis point
• Have studied the actions of past shooters and seek validation for their methods and motives
• The means to carry out an attack.”
The best prevention would be to reduce childhood trauma. Seventy-three of all the mass murderers (and 70% of the school shooters) suffered trauma in childhood; and 59 were physically or sexually abused. Face it, some people are criminally bad at parenting.
While it is true that siblings often experience similar abuse, but not all become mass murderers, that only suggests that the abuse may come at a critical time in development for one and not the others, or that certain other experiences made it possible for the siblings to develop better defenses to cope with the abuse.
Regardless, the authors see mass murderers as being like balloons filling up with air. The pressure builds until finally the balloon bursts. The key, they say, to preventing school shootings is to make sure that every child in the school without exception, has someone in the school who has reached out to the child and developed a trusting relationship. When the child reaches a crisis point, that mentor is there to help release a little pressure so the balloon doesn’t burst. To do that, one doesn’t need to have all the answers; one needs only to be willing to listen and show genuine concern. Each school can train staff what to do if the mentor thinks additional psychological help is needed. Any child who says he or she is suicidal or has violent fantasies needs to be taken at their word.
The same kind of approach is recommended for churches and work places. Too many churches, the authors suggest, trust in God. Unfortunately, the voice talking to a mass murderer isn’t God. The authors recommend that every church have a greeter at each service, not just to hand out the church bulletin, but to ask each person who arrives, “What brings you here today?” Kind of like a Walmart greeter. They may be able to help a person in crisis and stop them from doing the unthinkable.
One reason mass murder is more frequent is because the internet has changed how people get information. There are no filters. Most school shooters, for example, use Columbine as their prototype. The internet offers models to do just about anything — and that includes mass murder. The authors recommend the disruption of online hate groups by social media; it won’t eliminate every example of mass murder, but by pushing them into the darkest corners of the web, it will take away some of the validation for others to act similarly.
While there is no simple solution to the problem, the book has numerous helpful suggestions, including one for the media. Give only minimal recognition to the shooter by name. That’s why the name of the Red Lake shooter does not appear here.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
