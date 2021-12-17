Few things in life give greater pleasure than spending other people’s money. It doesn’t cost the spender a nickel, and in some cases, the spender actually gets paid for doing so. Little wonder that so many people want to be career politicians.
News came several days ago that the state of Minnesota is expected to collect $7.7 billion more in taxes than it had expected when it set its biennial budget last spring. That is a 15% miss. If one were throwing darts in a pub, it would have been like hitting a restroom door.
If justice were our only goal, the tax collectors would return all of the surplus in direct proportion to the people who paid it. However, since politics is involved, that won’t be the case. The trough feeders are lining up to catch the overflow even before it hits the treasury floor.
Regardless, if I were the czar of Minnesota, this is what I would do with the money.
First, I’d use $1 billion to pay off Minnesota’s debt to the federal government’s unemployment fund. As part of the $5 trillion that the federal government borrowed to ease the consequences of the government-mandated shutdown of the economy, Minnesota received that $1 billion to prevent bankrupting its state unemployment fund. While the feds are rarely concerned about balancing their accounts, the jobless money was only a loan.
Curiously, about a dozen DFL legislators have signed a letter saying they think that Minnesota businesses should pay that tax back by raising the state unemployment tax rate. Their argument is that, with a huge surplus, obviously the economy is roaring so businesses can afford to pay the tax.
That may be the case for the big box retailers who prospered when their mom-and-pop competitors were forced to close, but for those who were shut down by government edict, it would be another kick in the ribs while they are down.
The counter argument from conservatives is, the state has no need to raise any taxes; the surplus is a sign that we are overtaxing the populace already. Lest anyone forget, taxes on business are ultimately paid by consumers in the form of higher prices and by employees in the form of lower wages. Businesses are just the pass-through tax collectors. With businesses begging for employees, one would think that holding down the jobless tax would free up more dollars so that businesses could pay higher wages while competing for scarce workers.
Second, Republicans and Democrats have been tussling over a bonus for front-line COVID workers. Defining the “front line” is the source of contention. Republicans want to confine the bonus recipients only to the medical pros. Democrats want to additionally honor those who had to face the disease-ridden public so that we could buy groceries, send kids to day care and do the other essential functions that kept us all from being reduced to starvation and squalor. Now, plenty of other people’s money is available.
I’m a Vietnam War veteran. In 1972, Minnesota voters approved a bonus for all veterans of that era. The bonus was three-tiered. Basically, if one earned the Vietnam Service Medal or the Vietnam Expeditionary Medal, the maximum bonus was $600. If one served in the military but did not earn either of those medals, one received up to $300. If one were a POW/MIA or were killed in action, the bonus was $1,000.
Using that same structure, given the amount of inflation since then, both parties are being chintzy. The front-line medical professionals ought to receive about $3,600 each. The peripheral workers should receive $1,800. And the families of those workers in either group who most likely caught the disease while working and then died ought to receive $6,000.
Think about it. Almost 10 times as many Minnesotans have died of COVID as died in Vietnam. If you were a medical professional in a hospital or nursing home, since March 2020, you probably encountered someone with pneumonia who was coughing all over you, putting your own life at risk.
Meanwhile, others who continued working with the public, of which only a tiny fraction had COVID at any given moment, were and are at risk, but to a lesser degree.
As for those who died trying to help the rest of us, the amount is only a small gesture to help with funeral expenses. It can’t begin to pay for the loss, but is only a token from a grateful people to the families who have lost the most.
I have no cost estimate for the bonus. It would probably eat up most of the remaining surplus. If any surplus is left over, I would use it to give a rebate to every Minnesota home heated by natural gas to make up for the increase in rates caused by last winter’s cold snap.
I would refrain from using any of the surplus to pad or expand any existing government program. The state just approved a workable budget six months ago. My plan may be imperfect, but focusing on the three items above would allow at least some of the surplus to return to those who paid it.
Santa may be a few months late, but this way, some of other people’s money may come down your chimney, too.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
