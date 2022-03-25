The Secretary of Health and Human Services at our house and I have been downsizing in recent weeks. This action is being taken with the realization that the longer we do nothing, the greater the odds that one of us will take a header down the stairs.
Downsizing is not a pleasant chore. It requires thousands of decisions, each with the same question: Keep or throw.
So it was that last week, the secretary brought out a shoebox full of letters, all addressed to me. Most of the letters were mailed during my college and Navy years, meaning they were sent 50 years ago and last read 40 years back. The bulk were from relatives, but a collection from high school, college and military friends were interspersed, perhaps 250 letters in all.
As I read through the letters, several observations jumped out at me.
First, I’m not sure if letter-writing is a lost art, what with all the emails cascading around the globe. Nevertheless, putting pen or typewriter key to paper, then putting the letter into an envelope, addressing it and adding a stamp, took considerable effort. Given the ease of electronic communications today, I was touched that so many people deemed our relationship worth an hour of their time.
I was also impressed that everyone was able to construct a sentence, compose a paragraph and tell a story or two. When I read some of the website screeds that pass for communication these days, I question if, in the name of convenience, some people are losing their ability to reflect on the impact of their writing.
Another big difference is that today messages don’t last. They disappear into cyberspace — sometimes forever or to be retrieved only with difficulty. Ink on paper has much more permanence.
Second, mail call on a Navy ship was quite sporadic back then. My ship had a top speed of 15 knots; it took eight days to go from San Diego to Hawaii, and two weeks to go from Hawaii to anywhere in the Far East. During those two weeks, if we saw even one other ship, it was the highlight of the journey. Otherwise, we saw only water. Our world shrunk to the confines of that ship.
Thus, mail call was a big deal. My parents occasionally wrote that they had not heard from me in a while. It wasn’t that I had not written. It was simply that no mail arrived and no mail left the ship while at sea.
Third, I was reminded that because I was away from Minnesota during those years, I managed to attend but one wedding of all my classmates. That one was only because it was near Christmas, and I happened to be home on leave. I even missed my sister’s wedding because the ship was in the harbor at Danang, Vietnam, at the time.
You would have to be almost a senior citizen to remember the Vietnam War, but it was as real as the war for Ukraine is today. More than 58,000 of my peers came home in caskets and hundreds of thousands more returned physically or psychologically wounded.
I found some letters from my first roommate on the ship, George Conklin. George was raised in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and graduated from the University of Michigan. He was our payroll officer.
He had married just before I came aboard, and, in fact, was on a brief honeymoon when I arrived. Four months later, we went to the Far East for eight months. He loved trains, and would read railroad timetables the way others read books and magazines. He could tell you if the Wabash Cannonball was re-scheduled to arrive 10 minutes later in Danville, Ill.
Then, he was discharged, and he went back to school at the University of Missouri. The following March, he was killed in a car accident in St. Louis. That remains the prime example in my experience of how unfair life can be. He had so much to offer.
Most civilians don’t believe this, but no one is more anti-war than military people. Who wants to risk their life, if it can be avoided? Still, because of human nature, someone has to be willing to do it. George’s letters reminded me of how lucky he felt to be out from under the shadow of war.
And that brings me to the point of this column.
We’ve all been put under those darkening clouds in recent weeks. I’d offer up a modest proposal. Why not send a letter to the people most able to do something to make our collective skies brighten, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden? Don’t send them an email. Send them a real letter. It will make more of an impression if thousands of paper letters flood their mail rooms than their in-boxes. Tell them you would just like them to all settle down and get along. You’d rather not have them blow up the world. Try to persuade, not judge.
Here are their addresses:
His Excellency
Mr. Vladimir Putin
President of the
Russian Federation
The Kremlin
23 Ilyinka Street
Moscow 103132 Russia
President Joseph Biden
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
It can’t hurt; maybe it will even help.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.