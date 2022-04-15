Early in my newspaper career, I was the political reporter for the Mankato Free Press. I covered 18 state legislators, the race for Congress as well as any statewide candidates who came through town.
As a reporter, I considered myself competitive and hated getting scooped. While the full-time state Capitol press corps had the advantage at the Legislature, I worked hard to avoid getting beat in my own backyard, which is to say south central Minnesota.
In 1978, U.S. politics were still reeling from the after effects of the Watergate scandal. A key event in Watergate was the erasure of 18 minutes of a tape recording between President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, on June 23, 1972. However, Haldeman kept a diary, and his notes said that he and Nixon discussed how to divert attention away from the bungled burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters by employees of Nixon’s Committee to Re-Elect the President. The gap in the tape helped lead to Nixon’s downfall.
Republicans were all but wiped out in 1974 and 1976. In Minnesota, the DFL Party had total control of the state. In 1976, Democrat Jimmy Carter won the presidency with Minnesota U.S. Sen. Walter Mondale becoming vice president. That created a Senate vacancy. Governor Wendell Anderson then arranged for his own appointment to fill the remaining two years of Mondale’s Senate term.
In 1978, Minnesota businessman Rudy Boschwitz, who had gained some fame airing amusing ads for his home improvement stores, Plywood Minnesota, became the Republican challenger to Anderson. I had only been at the Mankato paper for a few months when Anderson issued a press release stating that Boschwitz had illegally acquired tapes of Anderson’s TV ads before they had aired. The key word was “tapes,” which implied that Republicans were once again up to some hanky-panky.
I remember reading the release and wondering how Boschwitz got the tapes. I figured someone on his campaign knew somebody at Anderson’s ad agency or a Twin Cities TV station, so didn’t follow up. A couple of days later, however, it came out that Boschwitz’ campaign had obtained the tapes from someone at KEYC-TV, Mankato’s television station.
I don’t think I have ever been angrier with myself for not calling KEYC to check on the off chance it was a local leak. I quickly tried to recover, calling both the station and the Boschwitz campaign. However, the TV station stonewalled me, and I could get nothing for that day’s paper. The paper ran the wire story from the Associated Press.
Finally, Boschwitz himself called me back at supper time. I was at home, and I still remember that he was slurping a banana milk shake when he called. He gave me a few details, and a day and a half late, I turned out a local follow-up on the dust up.
As it happened, the “tapes” were only a blip in the campaign. Boschwitz did nothing illegal; TV ethics got the blame. Boschwitz went on to upset Anderson that fall.
Now flash forward to the 2020 election. Joe Biden became president, but incumbent Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he lost because of election fraud, one of the most difficult crimes to prove. While some fraud has been uncovered, so far nothing that would overturn Biden’s election has come to light. Nevertheless, 30% of Americans still believe that the election was “stolen.”
So then jump ahead to this year. The Republicans have a half dozen serious candidates seeking to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz. At Republican caucuses in February, a non-binding straw poll to determine GOP preferences for governor was taken. At the Morrison County precinct caucuses in Little Falls, supporters for candidate Neil Shah, a Twin Cities dermatologist, claimed that there was “voter fraud” in the counting of the straw poll ballots. The issue was way overblown and minor mistakes were corrected. More importantly, it made no difference in the results of the statewide straw poll, which Dr. Scott Jensen won.
Since then, police were called to the Morrison County GOP convention to remove unruly delegates and the Senate District 10 GOP endorsing convention (that includes parts of seven central Minnesota counties) was so disorganized that a vote for endorsement apparently included some unseated alternates, making it invalid. The convention had to be rescheduled. Like “tapes” in 1978, “election fraud” has become the go-to catch phrase to smear other candidates. Regardless, disorganization is fixable. Minnesota has primaries to help the larger parties nominate candidates.
Republicans today think they have a great opportunity to take control of state government for the first time in 52 years. If they stick to issues that might sway independent voters, including support for police and no bail for violent re-offenders, securing our borders, slowing government spending to fight inflation in an overheated economy, government accountability so that tax dollars aimed at feeding hungry children don’t end up building suburban mansions, and teaching children facts instead of woke politics, they may have a chance. Even election security can be persuasive if backed by solid evidence. However, creating mountainous intraparty scandals out of relative molehills, especially those that look back at the last election instead of forward, will more likely keep the GOP in its seemingly eternal minority.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.