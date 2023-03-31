Tom West clr.jpg

Tom West

The Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Walz have decided that all children should have access to free meals in our public schools. This is without regard to their ability to pay.

I would agree that no child should miss any meals. However, the suggestion that the only way to do this is to make the meals free to all students, brings a reflection that does not shine well on a DFL party that has had at least partial control of state government continually since 1970.

