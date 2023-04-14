Tom West clr.jpg

Tom West

Back during the pandemic panic, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made all sorts of draconian decrees.

Among them were the closing of small businesses, but not the big boxes. He closed schools and curtailed indoor dining and drinking, told people that no gatherings of more than 10 non-family members were allowed without masking up, and even told teenage basketball players that they had to huff and puff into sweaty masks to keep from dying of COVID.

