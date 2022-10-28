Washington, D.C., is a company town. Out here in fly-over country, that is easy to forget. However, the one time I was invited to the White House with a group of Minnesota journalists, I witnessed a Minneapolis reporter setting up a tennis date with then Vice President Walter Mondale’s chief-of-staff.
As another example, several years later, it was reported that Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward shared an apartment with then Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart.
The point is, the permanent working class in D.C., may believe in the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution, but they not only work together, they socialize together, and they look out for one another.
That is one way to look at what has happened to our economy over the past couple of years. The Federal Reserve Bank was allegedly set up as an independent agency to keep it free from the whims of politicians. However, in recent years, politics has been allowed to creep into the Fed’s decision making. The primary purpose of the Fed through history has been to control the money supply in order to maintain price stability.
When the pandemic broke out, the world was consumed with fear and many governors, including Minnesota’s, decided to shut down large swaths of the economy (the primary exception being Big Box stores). With tens of thousands thrown out of work, the manufacturing of goods declined sharply. This led to the supply-chain crisis.
Meanwhile, to keep people from starving, the Congress began shoveling money out of helicopters. The result was, without Fed intervention, inevitable. Too much money began chasing too few goods. Prices began rising, and now we have inflation at heights not seen since the 1970s.
The primary cause of the sustained inflation we are now experiencing is the failure of the Federal Reserve to keep the money supply in check, matching the amount of wealth actually being created to the amount of goods actually being produced and services actually being rendered.
Unquestionably, the inflationary problem was made worse by the politicians who handed out money to everybody for not working and by the Biden administration slowing the approval of oil and gas leases, but the timeless truth remains that when a society stops working, it becomes poorer.
So, what happened next? President Biden reappointed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to another four-year term. Since then, the Fed has been slowly raising interest rates, trying to create a “soft landing.” The reality on the ground has made it clear that such efforts amount to no more than pussyfooting around the problem. Union activity is increasing as workers are losing ground. A 2% or even 5% cost-of-living raise will not cut it when inflation is running at 9-15%.
Here in Minnesota, the jobless rate is at a historic low of 1.8%, but the actual number of people working is still at least 20,000 less than pre-pandemic. The state’s economy has still not fully recovered from Gov. Walz’s economic shutdown. Voter registrations are up more than 26,000 since the last election, so it is not lack of adults that puts Minnesota 39th in job recovery.
Compare the Fed’s modest rate increases to what former Fed Chair Paul Volcker did in 1980. On June 1, 1980, the Federal Funds rate (the key rate at which banks lend their excess reserves to each other) was just over 10%. By Dec. 1, Volcker had pushed that rate to 22%. A person could go to a bank and buy a C.D. that paid interest in the high teens. The stock market tanked. Joblessness rose. A recession resulted. Although painful at the time, Volcker restored price stability that benefited Americans for 40 years.
The current Fed seems to be putting off this remedy at least until after the election (just as Biden’s draining of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has served as a temporary damper on gas prices). One can only speculate on what promises were made between Biden and Powell for Powell’s renomination.
One big difference between 1980 and today is the size of the national debt. In 1980, it was $908 billion, or 32% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Today, the debt is $31 trillion, or 123% of the GDP. That means that the nation owes more on the debt than its entire economy produces in a year. A 1% increase in interest would cost an additional $310 billion to finance the current debt – three and a half times the total debt in 1980.
Today’s political class, Republicans and Democrats alike, act as if debt does not matter. Republicans mostly cut taxes; Democrats mostly increase spending. Increased deficit spending inflates the money supply, countering to some extent any tightening by the Fed.
As voters head to the polls, hoping for a better future, the clouds gathered on the horizon are considerably darker. To stop inflation, the Fed needs to sharply increase interest rates, and the Congress needs to quit spending money for which it is unwilling to tax.
Those two events seem unlikely to happen. The only thing that is certain is that if the political equations in Washington and St. Paul do not change markedly, not much else will. The get-along group-think in D.C. fails to serve the nation well in a crisis.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
