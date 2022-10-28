Washington, D.C., is a company town. Out here in fly-over country, that is easy to forget. However, the one time I was invited to the White House with a group of Minnesota journalists, I witnessed a Minneapolis reporter setting up a tennis date with then Vice President Walter Mondale’s chief-of-staff.

As another example, several years later, it was reported that Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward shared an apartment with then Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart.

