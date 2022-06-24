With summer just begun, it’s hard to believe that voting for the 2022 election has already started. In Minnesota, early voting began Friday, June 24, for the Aug. 9 primary.
The slight increase in the number of candidates filing for legislative and congressional offices may partly be a result of redistricting. With the boundaries of each district within the state redrawn, some portion of the voters will be unable to vote for the people representing them today because they no longer live in the same district as the office holder.
Neither of our U.S. senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, are up for election this year. That means that only four statewide offices will be on the ballot: governor/lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and state attorney general.
Only the office of state auditor will not have a contest in the state primary. Most observers believe that the only statewide primary whose result is in doubt will be for the Republican attorney general nomination. In 2018, Doug Wardlow was the Republican nominee against DFLer Keith Ellison. Ellison won by 99,000 votes, but Wardlow wants another try.
However, the Republican Party endorsed Jim Schultz, a native of South Haven and a Harvard Law School grad. Wardlow promised to back the endorsed candidate, but has now reneged on that idea. He appears to be banking on the idea that, if the primary has its usual low turnout, his name recognition from having run before will carry the day. The fact remains that Schultz has the endorsement of GOP convention delegates.
In the other three races, both the DFL and Republican endorsees have primary challengers, most of them perennial candidates. Not only that, but in the race for governor, both of the pro-marijuana parties have contests for their parties’ nominations.
In the eight Minnesota races for Congress, the 1st, 4th, 5th and 8th districts have contested primaries for both the DFL and GOP candidates, the 7th District has a contested DFL primary only, and the DFL and Republican endorsees have uncontested primaries in the 2nd, 3rd and 6th districts.
Where the primary election is most interesting is in the 201 races for the state Legislature. Forty-five of those races will have contested primaries, of which 27 are on the Republican side of the ballot and 18 are DFL. This is up from 40 contested primaries in 2020, when 25 DFL primaries were contested compared to only 15 Republicans.
While the change is in part from redistricting, it is also because of the GOP’s internal civil war between Trump supporters and those who are conservative, but understand that politics is the art of the possible. Since the Republicans last controlled both the Legislature and governor’s office in 1970, GOP office holders have always had to compromise with the DFL to keep state government functioning. A group called Action 4 Liberty is uncompromising in its conservatism and has actively recruited candidates to run against GOP incumbents.
A look back through history finds that 45 contested primaries is not all that unusual, at least in years ending in “2” which means they are the first election after redistricting takes place.
Taking a look back, 1972 was the last time that legislative candidates were non-partisan. Their names, not their parties, were on the ballot, and the top two in the primary advanced to the general election. That year, 82 primaries were contested; more than 40% of the legislative seats had at least three candidates file in a particular district.
Party designation has been used in every election since. Party endorsements have lowered the number of primaries being contested. In 1982, 42 primaries were contested; in 1992, 61 were; in 2002, 38 were; in 2012, 42 were.
What’s different, however, is that this year, for the first time under party designation, the DFL has fewer contested primaries than the Republicans do. The gap has been consistently smaller over the decades. In 1982, the DFL had 31 contested primaries to only 11 for the Republicans. In 1992, the DFL had 37 primary contests, the GOP only 24. In 2002, the DFL had 22, the Republicans 13. In 2012, the DFL edge narrowed to 22-20.
As a rule, incumbents don’t like primaries because they eat up resources that then cannot be used to battle the other party’s candidate in the general election. However, given the polarization of today’s electorate, in many districts the primary election decides who will end up serving because the general election is a foregone conclusion. The battle for control of the Legislature will be fought in the suburbs.
One indication of polarization, and not a good one, is that the number of legislative candidates who are running unopposed increased dramatically from 10 years ago. Sixteen DFLers and three Republicans have clear sailing this year. In only one other race, District 10A where Ron Kresha and Chuck Parins, both of Little Falls, are paired in the Republican primary, the winner will be a shoo-in come November because no DFLer filed to run. Ten years ago, only six DFLers and one Republican had no opposition statewide.
It may be only the beginning of summer, but voters need to begin paying attention early so they can cast a wise vote in the Aug. 9 primary.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
