Just because one side walks away without achieving its objectives, that doesn’t mean a war ends. Not only does one side have to decide that the war is no longer worth fighting, but the other side must decide if it has reached its goals as well.
So it is that President Biden pulled out the last 2,500 troops remaining in Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The war cost the U.S. treasury approximately $2.26 trillion — money, it should be noted, that the government did not have. It also cost the nation the lives of 2,372 soldiers and wounded 20,320 more.
Four presidents were commanders-in-chief during the Afghan War, two Republicans, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, and two Democrats, Barack Obama and Biden. While the two parties are blaming each other for the collapse of the Afghan army, the truth is the blame should be shared. Our political class, in general, has revealed that it did not have a clue what was going on in Afghanistan and continues to refuse to accept responsibility.
Part of the problem is that military experience has been declining in the resumés of the political class that runs Washington. The military draft was ended in 1973, which means that no American under age 66 ever had to think about serving in the military unless they volunteered.
Only 91 of the 535 members of the current Congress have military experience, the fewest since at least World War II. No one in the Minnesota delegation does, nor does the current commander-in-chief, Biden. In fact, the last president with any military experience was George W. Bush, and that was only some reserve training. The last one with combat experience was his father, George H.W. Bush, and he left office 29 years ago.
Finding generals and admirals who can lead a combat operation successfully is not as simple as pinning a gold star on their shoulders or lapels. Many of the top brass are better at networking, expressing wokeness or flourishing in a bureaucracy than they are at making the hard decisions required to conquer an enemy on the battlefield or put down a counterinsurgency
Make no mistake, war is hell on earth, never to be desired. But the way of the world is that sometimes it is thrust upon a nation. When it comes, a nation has to be ready. The only reason nation-states exist at all is to protect the lives and properties of their citizens.
Both Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War and George W. Bush in the Iraq War, went through three generals before they found success with their fourth commanders, Ulysses Grant and David Petraeus, respectively.
When the pull-out from Afghanistan was botched, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, said, “There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated the collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.”
After 20 years, being blindsided is not an excuse. Indeed, they were warned. For 10 years, John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, warned in report after report of rampant fraud, waste and abuse, like non-existent “ghost” soldiers padding payrolls. “It was a little bit of hubris here that we thought it was easy to turn Afghanistan into, you know, Iowa,” Sopko told USA Today.
The pull-out debacle rests with Biden and his national security team: Milley, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (a native Minnesotan and protégé of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Hillary Clinton and Obama) and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The honorable move would be for all three to resign.
Once the decision to leave was made, it should have been fairly simple to establish a process. First, decide how the U.S. can prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a terrorist training ground. Second, remove all the U.S. civilians and our Afghan allies who helped keep America safe, knowing that they face a death sentence under the Taliban. Third, remove as much of our military equipment as possible and destroy the rest so it doesn’t fall into enemy hands. And finally, remove our troops.
Instead, Biden’s team did the opposite. Suddenly, thanks to the U.S. taxpayer, the Taliban has an air force, even if it doesn’t know yet how to fly the estimated 150 aircraft left behind. It mocks the U.S. by posting a photo of Islamic soldiers raising the Islamic flag, posing like the photo of U.S. soldiers raising the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima. Taliban leader Khairullah Khairkhwa was released with four others by Obama from Guantanamo in 2014, for Bo Bergdahl, who was later court martialed and given a dishonorable discharge.
The Taliban still wants to butcher Americans. They are holding off for now only because they are playing a longer game. Besides, for the Taliban, it’s fun to humiliate the U.S. It helps their recruiting. It will be even more fun if they can de-stabilize nuclear-armed Pakistan.
The war of Islamic extremists against western civilization has been ongoing since the fall of the shah of Iran in 1978. By bungling the pull-out, the U.S. acts as if it still doesn’t understand that at some point it will have to defend western values of tolerance and religious diversity with something more than words. In an ever smaller world, the Atlantic and Pacific oceans won’t protect us forever.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.