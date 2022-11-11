Your friends at the Morrison County License Bureau want you to know the REAL ID enforcement deadline is fast approaching and to make sure our residents are ready if they choose to fly within the U.S., visit federal buildings or military bases after May 3, 2023.
We offer three types of REAL ID compliant options. The first one is called REAL ID, this will give you access to domestic flying, federal buildings, or military bases, along with being your valid proof of Minnesota driver’s license or ID.
The second option is called “enhanced.” This will give you all of what the REAL ID offers, along with border crossing capabilities by land or sea only. So, if you drive to Canada or Mexico or ship over to the Caribbean, you can do so with the enhanced.
The third is a passport. This will give you all that plus international travel. However, this is not purchased at your local DMV, and you will need to visit our Recorder’s Office for assistance on passports.
Not sure if you’re compliant? Look for the star. REAL ID-compliant driver’s license and ID are marked with a star at the top inside a golden circle. Enhanced driver’s license and identification cards are also REAL ID compliant, however, cards issued before Jan. 1, 2021, do not have a star.
The most important part of getting a REAL ID is having the right documents to prove your identity and residency. Here are a few tips to help you. The documents must be original and certified, we cannot accept photocopies, scanned, faxed images or digital images on a cell phone or other electronic device. Documents can’t be laminated or altered and must be in good readable condition. The name on the documents must match the name on the application. If you’ve changed your name of any reason, you will need to bring in proof of each name change from your birth to what your name is now. Acceptable proof of name change includes certified copies of marriage certificate, divorce decree or dissolution of marriage, adoption decree or court-ordered name change. If recently married, you will need to register your name change with social security before coming to the License Bureau.
Important things to remember, beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID, Enhanced driver’s license or ID, passport, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States or enter federal facilities. TSA does not require children under 18 to provide identification when traveling within the United States. Minnesotans will still be able to use their standard licenses and ID cards for federal purposes, including boarding domestic flights, until May 3, 2023.
To save time do your research and check out the requirements before coming into your local DMV. To view a list of requirements needed, visit dps.mn.gov and click on Real ID link, there you’ll find both Real ID and Enhanced requirements for Minnesota. If you have further questions, please feel free to stop in and we’ll help you.
Please don’t wait, this deadline is fast approaching!
Denise Vogl is the supervisor/interim deputy registrar for Morrison County.
