Your friends at the Morrison County License Bureau want you to know the REAL ID enforcement deadline is fast approaching and to make sure our residents are ready if they choose to fly within the U.S., visit federal buildings or military bases after May 3, 2023.

We offer three types of REAL ID compliant options. The first one is called REAL ID, this will give you access to domestic flying, federal buildings, or military bases, along with being your valid proof of Minnesota driver’s license or ID.

