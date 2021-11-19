To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Morrison County Public Works Department for their work in replacing the bridge on County Road 1 at the North end of Randall. The work was started in the time frame mentioned and completed in three weeks. This bridge is instrumental to providing access to the Randall Business district from the North. The new bridge is also important to the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail that will come through Randall. — Danny L. Noss, mayor of Randall

