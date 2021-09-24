To the Editor:

Thank you to the Initiative Foundation for enhancing the lives In-Harmony Child Care staff, children and families this summer. Located on Hillton Road in Little Falls, In-Harmony Child Care is a division of Horizon Health, Inc. providing day care for ages 6 months to 6 years old.

This summer, the children at In-Harmony Child Care participated in two special programs funded by the Initiative Foundation. The Garden-To-Table program and the Yoga and Wellness program. — Lola Faufau, market and recruitment director, Horizon Health Inc., Pierz

