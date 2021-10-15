To the Editor:

Harding Place would like to thank Harding Sportsmen’s Club for their generous donation, Apple pies made and delivered by Falls Ballroom, Dean Hodge, Pam Schilling, Dave and Patty Karpinski, apple crisp made and delivered by Susie Herold and bird seed donated by the Hillman Sportsmen’s Club. Their thoughtfulness and generosity are always appreciated. — Laurie Doroff, Harding Place director, Harding

