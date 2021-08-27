To the Editor:
The Royalton Lions would like to say “Thank You” to all teams that participated in this year’s tournament. The profits made from this tournament are put back into the community and specifically the Blanchard Landing, which is maintained by the Royalton Lions Club. — Mark Cekalla, Royalton Lions, Royalton
