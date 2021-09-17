To the Editor:
The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce sends a thank you to the community for assisting with another successful Arts and Craft and Market Place Fairs. The Chamber is pleased to sponsor this economic boost that benefits the local businesses, school programs and nonprofit communities. — Debora K. Boelz, Chamber president/CEO, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.