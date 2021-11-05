To the Editor:
Thank you to everyone who came to the October Red Cross Bloodmobile at First United Church, Little Falls. We received 202 units of blood; a bit short of our goal of 208 units. Thanks to Little Falls Radio, Morrison County Record, Channel 180, Coborn’s Marketplace and Froggy’s for helping with promotion, to the Red Cross for the refreshments and to all the volunteers who helped. Next blood drive: Jan. 3, 4 and 5, 2022. — Sister Julien Dirkes, Sister Services coordinator, Little Falls
