To the Editor:
Thank you to the following businesses: 10 Spot of Royalton, Bowlus Liquor, Route #26 of Morrill, Arnie’s Log and Lawn of Rice, Buckman Bank Tavern, Royalton Legion and to the many other participants that made the Royalton Lions Club raffle sell out for three years running. Drawing to be held at Platte River Day in Royalton, Saturday, July 31, at 5:30 p.m. — Randy Kreifels, Royalton Lions Club president
