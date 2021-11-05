To the Editor:
MC Pheasants Forever thanks sponsors of the 15th annual Scott Luing Memorial Youth Pheasant Hunt. Sixteen hunters harvested 60 pheasants Oct. 24, at Rice Creek Hunting and Recreation. Sponsors were Tom Luing Charitable Trust, Brandl Motors, Pine Country Bank, Central MN Federal Credit Union, Shooting Sports, Pizza Ranch, Mid-MN Federal Credit Union, McKay Family Dodge, Froggy’s Signs, Little Falls and Randall Sportsman’s Clubs, Coborn’s and GLS Promotions. Also thanks the six guides and 18 mentors. — Gary Gannon, Pheasants Forever, Randall
