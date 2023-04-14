Karen Szczodroski

Karen Szczodroski, financial assistance supervisor with Morrison County HHS, recently hit the milestone of 45 years working for the county.

 File photo

Minnesota is resuming renewals as of July 1, 2023, for medical assistance and Minnesota Care recipients.

Renewals for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare are normally completed every 12 months, some have a renewal every six months. During COVID, March 2020 to present, the state maintained coverage for recipients without renewals. However, this will be coming to an end as of June 30, 2023. This means that clients will have to complete a renewal in order to maintain their coverage, as of July 1, 2023.

