Minnesota is resuming renewals as of July 1, 2023, for medical assistance and Minnesota Care recipients.
Renewals for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare are normally completed every 12 months, some have a renewal every six months. During COVID, March 2020 to present, the state maintained coverage for recipients without renewals. However, this will be coming to an end as of June 30, 2023. This means that clients will have to complete a renewal in order to maintain their coverage, as of July 1, 2023.
If you have moved be sure to notify your county of your new address. When your case is up for renewal, the Department of Human Services will mail the renewal to the last known address.
Approximately six weeks before mailing the client their renewal forms, DHS will mail a letter telling clients how to get ready and to watch for their renewal in the mail.
Clients can expect to get renewal forms about two months before the month they originally applied for Medical Assistance/MinnesotaCare (starting May 2023). Clients do not need to remember when they applied. DHS will mail renewal forms to them when it is time to renew.
When you receive your renewal form, it is important that you complete, sign, date and return it to your county agency as soon as possible with verifications (Income and assets). The renewals are time sensitive.
If you have questions regarding your case, you may contact the healthcare unit at (320) 631-3588; the eligibility team at (320) 631-3599; or the long-term care unit at (320) 631-3577.
Karen Szczodroski is the Morrison County Health and Human Services income maintenance supervisor.
