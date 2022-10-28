Enough illegal fentanyl has been seized, flowing mainly through our southern border, in the last year to kill everyone in the U.S. several times over. More than 75,000 Americans died in 2021 from opioid overdose. Fentanyl was mainly responsible. Of these, 818 were in Minnesota and five in Morrison County. Deaths in 2022 are already on pace to be higher than last year nationally, statewide and county wide. This crisis is now the #1 cause of death for adults ages 18-45. These people are not numbers, they are family members, neighbors and friends.

I have been a pharmacist in Little Falls since 1980. Early in my career, I worked to fight methamphetamine (meth) illegal manufacturing and abuse. For the last eight years, I was a member of the Morrison County Drug Task Force. This phenomenal community team included many caring professionals whose mission was to curtail illegal drug abuse of all types. As a result, addicted individuals became clean and strong and were able to resume normal life. Our team had great successes but also encountered the growing influx of illegal fentanyl.

