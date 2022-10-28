Enough illegal fentanyl has been seized, flowing mainly through our southern border, in the last year to kill everyone in the U.S. several times over. More than 75,000 Americans died in 2021 from opioid overdose. Fentanyl was mainly responsible. Of these, 818 were in Minnesota and five in Morrison County. Deaths in 2022 are already on pace to be higher than last year nationally, statewide and county wide. This crisis is now the #1 cause of death for adults ages 18-45. These people are not numbers, they are family members, neighbors and friends.
I have been a pharmacist in Little Falls since 1980. Early in my career, I worked to fight methamphetamine (meth) illegal manufacturing and abuse. For the last eight years, I was a member of the Morrison County Drug Task Force. This phenomenal community team included many caring professionals whose mission was to curtail illegal drug abuse of all types. As a result, addicted individuals became clean and strong and were able to resume normal life. Our team had great successes but also encountered the growing influx of illegal fentanyl.
The fentanyl referred to here is “illegal.” (Please don’t confuse illegal street fentanyl with legal prescription fentanyl that has legitimate uses for chronic pain and in surgery). Illegal fentanyl is mostly manufactured in clandestine labs in China. This fentanyl then flows to Mexican cartels to either remain as powder or is compressed into tablets. It is then smuggled mainly across our southern border for distribution throughout the U.S. Less than a month ago, 108,000 fentanyl tablets were seized in Bloomington Minnesota. This month, 12,000 fentanyl tablets were confiscated in Los Angeles included in candy packages of Skittles, Nerds, and Whoppers. Reports of these seizures are now common occurrences. Fentanyl is extremely potent. It is 100 times more potent than morphine. One average strength illegal tablet is 2mg, and that is a potentially deadly dose for a person who is not a drug user. For drug users a higher than 2 mg dose would be needed to be lethal.
Our federal government is not treating this fentanyl crisis with the seriousness it deserves. Fentanyl is inexpensive to make, which results in a large supply of a deadly illegal drug. It is an ideal drug for an enemy country to use as a chemical weapon. Since it is so lethal, 18 state Attorneys General have asked the Biden administration, via official letter, to declare fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.” This outside the box solution could create a significant benefit in our war against fentanyl by requiring the Department of Homeland Security, the DEA and the Department of Defense to coordinate an effective counter attack. Minnesota’s current Attorney General has not signed this letter.
Sometimes when we hear about the overwhelming issue of fentanyl being smuggled into the United States, and the human devastation it brings, we can become numb. I believe there is a way for us to help in this battle. What can “we” do about the fentanyl crisis? Please consider electing candidates who would support the signing of this letter to declare fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.” Consider voting for candidates who would support securing our border to stop the deadly flow of this drug, as well as the full funding of law enforcement and county attorney offices who are overwhelmed by this crisis.
Gary Sperl is a semi-retired pharmacist and resident of Little Falls.
