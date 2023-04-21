As a lifelong Minnesotan, I have long observed that we sometimes take for granted that life here is pretty much like it is elsewhere in this nation of 332 million. Just what is it that makes our state uniquely special?
The terrain was created thousands of years ago by glaciers and slow-moving masses of ice carving out plains, hills and streams of water into lakes.
About 12,000 years ago, what is now Minnesota was populated by several Native American tribes, including the Sioux, Arapaho and Cheyenne among the most prominent.
Founded officially in 1858, Minnesota was the 32nd state admitted to the union. Our troops were the first to volunteer to fight in the Civil War in 1861, suffering heavy casualties.
At some point along the way, we designated the common loon as our state bird and the official flower is a pink and white lady slipper. This became a state law.
In a state that is now 5.7 million in population---21st largest---but 12th largest area in terms of geography with a length of over 400 miles and width of 360 miles. The average elevation is 1,200 feet.
There are more named lakes in Minnesota than anyplace else in America with some 11,842 of them helping to define us to others as a place to visit and explore.
More recently, U.S. News & World Report magazine ranked Minnesota highly. Their study considered factors like health care, economy, infrastructure, environment, and much more.
Among the conclusions:
• Delicious ethnic food;
• Minnesota is “The State of Hockey;”
• World-Class Health Care, including the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota;
• Compared to most states, we are well educated;
• There are ample businesses and job opportunities;
• Affordable living is widespread;
• Minnesota has a beautiful natural environment; and
• An amazing park system serves locals and visitors alike.
I am one of those who annually go to the “great Minnesota get together” in Falcon Heights held for 12 days in August/September — some 2 million of us celebrate on 322 acres of the fabulous State Fairgrounds.
Though a lifelong Minnesotan, I hail from Madelia, a Southern Minnesota community founded at about the same time the state was. Our graduating class of 1965 will soon be celebrating a 60th graduation anniversary as we gather in our hometown this summer.
In conclusion, Minnesotans are most proud of being a “state that works.”
A goal most of us share, regardless of political persuasion, is helping to get young people off to a good start.
President Biden has proposed some $90 billion in the coming year to fund his “American Families Plan” to expand preschool and to fund two years of community college tuition. Over the next decade, Biden estimates a need for nearly $300 billion more.
Minnesota Governor Walz’s “Due North Education Plan” focuses on in-person learning, expanding academic opportunities and mental health services.
Indeed, some important ideas for us all to consider.
Chuck Slocum is president of The Williston Group, a Minnetonka-based management consulting firm. His email is Chuck@WillistonGroup.com.
