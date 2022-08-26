Bruce Shultz

I recently finished doing the paperwork for a new USDA program, Conservation Stewardship Program. The program has some of the typical USDA projects that you would expect; fencing that is wildlife-friendly, water pipeline and water tank installation to entice cows out of the bottom of the creek, and rotational grazing. We applied and received an EQIP cost share about 15 years ago, and that was for fencing and water pipeline projects.

However, CSP has some interesting projects that I have not seen in other programs. We will be planting multiple types of plants that are good for pollinators. The goal is to have plants that are flowering during spring through fall. Over the past few years, I have read stories concerning issues with bees and colony collapse disorder. My wife and I feel that adding more plant species to our property that promote bees and other pollinators is a good idea. One thing I do know is that without pollinators, growing crops to feed both people and animals would be impossible.

