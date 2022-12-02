Bruce Shultz

Recently in the news, I read about another proposed merger in the food industry. In October, Kroger and Albertsons announced their potential partnership. The logic for this merger is single in purpose, to be large enough to compete with America’s two top grocers, Walmart and Amazon.

The CEO of Kroger, Rodney McMullen, was quoted as saying the merger would save the combined companies over $1 billion in administration and distribution costs, and allow technology sharing. While that may sound good if you are an investor, what does this mean to the rest of us?

