Bruce Shultz

Around the globe, people are feeling the pain of inflation, currently at a 40-year high. The main contributor is gas and diesel prices. In today’s global economy goods are moved across America, as well the world. The price rise in fuel has led to a spike in the cost of everything we produce and buy.

Factors leading to this economic hardship include recovering economies from COVID-19 shutdown(s), because of pandemic restrictions. For nearly two years, air travel was significantly lower. Canadian CTV News reported in May of 2020, more than 17,000 airplanes were parked indefinitely worldwide. Many people were either working from home or not working at all. Of course, the lack of commuter traffic lowered oil demand even further.

