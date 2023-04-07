Minnesota is driving away citizens from our great state.
Progressive tax policy and burdensome regulation are making Minnesota less and less favorable to young entrepreneurs, established businesses and families looking to build their futures in our great state.
Why is Minnesota one of the top five taxed states in the nation? The state has a historic budget surplus that could be put to use providing permanent and equally historic tax relief. Many states have addressed their budget surpluses by reducing and eliminating their own state income tax and they provide a great model for how this could be accomplished here in Minnesota. We need to provide relief to Minnesotans and permanent tax cuts is one of the best ways we can do that.
Our state currently has a nearly $20 billion surplus, more than double the next highest surplus in state history. Minnesotans have been massively overtaxed all while record-high inflation continues to pinch everyone’s budget – just not the budget of the state government. While families in Minnesota are being forced to make difficult financial decisions about where their dollars should go, the state keeps asking for more.
With the release of Governor Walz’s budget framework, it is clear Democrats want to spend the whole surplus and even raise taxes and fees to spend more. This is not a joke.
The top priority of this Legislature should be making Minnesota more affordable. Each state around Minnesota has prioritized eliminating their income tax to make life more affordable. In the past, many states across the country have used tax cuts to address budget surpluses and to keep government spending in check.
In recent history, Colorado implemented a 4.4% top tax compared to Minnesota’s top bracket at 9.85%. A flat tax is also a popular option for 13 states nationwide that have created a simple flat tax. No other state is exactly like Minnesota, but we can use these different models to inform a solution that is best for our state.
I have introduced a bill to cut every income tax bracket by 3.25%. HF 2425 will provide relief to all Minnesotan taxpayers who are currently struggling to keep up with record-high inflation. Based on the most recent estimation, Minnesotans would see an average tax cut of $2,070 per year through the bill I introduced. These are real dollars that could help families make life more affordable.
With our massive budget surplus this budget could still provide for the full elimination of the tax on Social Security, our community infrastructure needs, education and support for our nursing homes. These tax cuts, could set up a tax policy where families budgets grow rather than that of government.
Minnesota is quickly chasing the record to become the top taxed state in America. The list of highest-taxed states is one leaderboard our state should never be near. We can address the needs of the state and show Minnesota citizens that the state government can act responsibly with their money.
As the final budget comes together this May, simply ask yourself this question: At a time of record surplus, why are Democrat leaders including Governor Walz seeking to make your life more expensive?
Isaac Schultz is the House Representative for District 10B.
