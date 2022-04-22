In the course of the OurTown 56345 visioning sessions, community members voiced a desire for continued growth in many areas of public life, such as: strengthening our economy, the supports available to our next generation, the protection of our lands and waters. But one area was almost universally mentioned throughout the process; that of hospitality and welcome.
Residents felt that it was important for Little Falls to become more welcoming to newcomers, regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation or country of origin. They felt that we must become stronger in diversity, because an atmosphere of welcome leads to a culture of innovation, and we as a community could do more to make new residents feel like members of the community.
Welcoming newcomers to Little Falls could take a variety of forms. A stronger focus on affordable day care, for example, would allow young families to settle in Little Falls without having to worry about where their children will stay while they work.
Facilitating conditions that promote affordable housing to newcomers, especially in the current climate of soaring prices and housing shortages, would encourage more people to move to the area, including more young professionals with valuable skills to contribute to the economy.
The above rationales for fostering hospitality and welcome are important. Welcoming communities are indeed wealthier, healthier and more culturally vibrant than those that close their gates to the stranger. But hospitality is also a moral quality.
In Deuteronomy 10:19, it is said, “You will also love the stranger, for you were once strangers in the land of Egypt.”
Many in Little Falls are descended from immigrants. Our ancestors left what are now Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden, Finland and a host of other countries, because of war, poverty or persecution. Our ancestors came here and were welcomed, so it is only right that we extend the same hand of fellowship to those who are arriving now, regardless from where they hail.
As we were once the strangers who received extravagant love and welcome, so now, we too must warmly welcome and lavishly love our new neighbors. If we allow only cold pragmatism to dictate our behavior, we will lose those things that have always made Little Falls a wonderful place to live.
Therefore, for both practical and moral reasons, and based on feedback from the community, we as Little Falls residents ought to continue the work of welcoming and showing hospitality to newcomers. Whether that means forming a committee to share information and resources with new arrivals, facilitating more affordable day care and housing for young families, or working to educate people about other cultures and customs, it is important to continue to welcome our potential neighbors. Both because it is important for the continued health of our economy and because it is what we are morally called to do.
What ways do you see Little Falls showing hospitality and welcome to newcomers? What ways do you think that we could improve our approach?
Reach out to us via email at ourtown56345@gmail.com to share your thoughts.
Tony Romaine is pastor at First United Church.
