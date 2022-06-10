The month of June brings us to the start of the 2022 election season. While the first part of this year has been busy in the election department as every 10 years when the census is completed, redistricting in the United States is conducted. Redistricting is the process of drawing electoral district boundaries to represent equal representation by your elected candidates based on population. Morrison County completed its redistricting resolutions the first part of this year. With new district boundaries in the county all registered voters within Morrison County will be receiving a post card in the mail prior to the August election date, stating the registered voter’s polling location. Please make sure to review your polling place location prior to election day as some polling places for residents in Morrison County have changed.
Early voting — also known as absentee voting — starts this month in Minnesota, 46 days before Election Day. Early voting starts June 24, for the Aug. 9 Primary Election and Sept. 23 for the Nov. 8 General Election.
There are two ways to vote absentee (in-person or by mail). The Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s office is the early voting/absentee voting location. The office is in the Morrison County Government Center located on the first floor, middle counter.
Starting this year, Morrison County polling places will begin using a new assistive voting device: the OmniBallot Tablet. The 2002 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) mandates that handicapped-accessible ballot marker be made available in every polling place. Prior to this year, Morrison County had used the AutorMARK ballot marker. The Omniballot is an electronic ballot marker that meets all accessibility requirements for voters with disabilities. Voters who wish to use the device can mark their ballot using a touchscreen, navigation pad, or three-button device.
The equipment also provides zoom functionality and audio dedication. After the voter makes their selections, the ballot is printed and reviewed by the voter. Then, the voter inserts their ballot into the ballot counter. An overview demonstration of the new piece of equipment will be Monday, June 27, at 2 p.m. in the Morrison County Board Room. Anyone from the public is welcome to come and view the new assistive voting device (AVD) and try it out.
On Election Day, there can be as many as 250+ election judges temporarily employed at polling places across Morrison County. You too can be an election judge. Many towns and cities are always looking for qualified individuals to become an election judge.
To sign up to be an election judge, please fill out the election judge interest form online at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/get-involved/become-an-election-judge, then email the form to Morrison County Elections at: elections@co.morrison.mn.us.
Morrison County election administration conducts the county’s election judge training. To become an election judge and sign up for training, you would need to be appointed by a local municipality (city or township). Becoming an election judge does require two dedicated hours of training. Our county looks forward to partnering with you on becoming an election judge to administer the county’s elections.
While another election year is in the process, I want to remind everyone that mis- and disinformation can undermine public confidence in the electoral process, as well as in our democracy. Elections are administered by state and local officials who implement numerous safeguards to protect the security of your vote pursuant to various state and federal laws and processes. If you have any questions related to Morrison County elections, please contact your local Morrison County Elections Office at (320) 632-0132 to receive accurate information on our local election processes.
Chelsey Robinson is the auditor-treasurer for Morrison County.
