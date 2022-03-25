Community members who participated in the OurTown 56345 Visioning sessions place a high value on Little Falls’ rich artistic and cultural heritage. Little Falls has been called home to Native Americans, European explorers, traders and American settlers. Our community members believe that our creative assets, from local artists to cultural organizations, are central to our identity and foundational to our future growth.
The array of creative opportunities in Little Falls outshines those in similarly sized communities. With a little research, one finds that there’s something available throughout the year for people of every age and background. Whether it’s participating in a community choir at St. Francis Music Center, taking a pottery class at Great River Arts, acting in a play with Little Falls Summer Theater, playing in an orchestra with Heartland Symphony Orchestra, buying or selling creative work at the Shoppes of Little Falls or displaying hand-painted decoys in the annual decoy show at the Minnesota Fishing Museum, there are so many ways to be both a creator and an audience member in this town.
This list, long as it is, doesn’t even begin to address the many individuals who weave creative endeavors into their lives every day, with little to no recognition.
As we envision the future of our town, arts and culture certainly will play a vital role in building a thriving community, where all people are valued and feel safe expressing themselves. These are also powerful tools to uplift public dialogue, building communities where residents better understand and support each other and are more capable of working together to create a welcoming, livable and nurturing community.
Many community members have expressed the opinion that Little Falls would benefit from an outdoor gathering place where people can collectively experience music, theater, dance and outdoor movies. The success of last summer’s Markets and Music on the Mississippi events at Le Bourget Park is evidence that community members enjoy coming together to listen to music, enjoy art and appreciate local food offerings. The City Council knows this and is exploring the idea of a bandshell, located in one of our city’s parks, to serve as the centerpiece for many more events such as these.
Another way to foster creativity and a greater understanding of our cultural heritage in Little Falls is through an oral history project. An oral history consists of interviews with residents who have real life stories to tell — about work, family and community. The Heritage Preservation Commission recently completed an oral history project that shares stories about our town’s past from people who worked in important industries in Little Falls, including Larson and Crestliner Boatworks, Munsingwear and Hennepin Paper Company. These interviews are currently being transcribed and will be available soon, along with the recordings, for anyone to access on the city’s website.
Many people think of art and culture as something that happens in museums and studios, created by special, talented people. While these places are important, art and creativity are not confined to particular locations, nor are they the realm of a chosen few. Rather, each of us possesses the capacity to be creative and to be enriched by the creativity of others.
As you read this series about the OurTown 56345 Strategic Priorities, think about the ways that creativity, art and cultural heritage impact your life now, in the past and into the future. Let’s be open to new and creative ways to better communicate, learn from each other and to take action to strengthen our town through the arts and celebration of our cultural heritage.
Share your thoughts with us at ourtown56345@gmail.com.
Katie Retka is a resident of Little Falls.
