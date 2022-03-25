As a graduate of Little Falls High School, I enjoyed my experiences there as an athlete. I love sports. The competition, excitement and life lessons learned during sports create a crucial foundation for young people.
I also coached middle school boys and girls traveling basketball. We played in wonderful facilities across the state of Minnesota that promoted youth and adult recreational opportunities. I am totally in favor of a rec center and all it has to offer.
I also loved providing students with ways to learn life lessons outside of athletics. I was able to teach students about nature and see the wonder in their eyes as they learned to love it also.
I would like others to consider a different location for the rec center.
The city has other choices. There are 34 acres northeast of the soccer fields where the Twitchell playground is. The area is ideally located adjacent to one of the city’s largest residential areas.
Another 63-acre site south of McDonald’s. This location is a few hundred feet from existing hotels and restaurants.
What about the dilapidated Creameries Blending site? This area is six acres total combining the property the creameries and city own.
All of these locations are within five minutes of the schools. With other options available, does the city really need to build in the middle of the school environmental area? Why destroy something students built?
Forty years ago, I started teaching at Little Falls and helped students develop this area as a living classroom from a horse pasture. Together we planted thousands of wildlife-friendly trees and shrubs that were cared for under the guidance of DNR professionals. We built and maintained over a mile of trails along with a boardwalk through the wettest area. This living classroom provided students a place to go to practice “hands-on” activities you can’t receive from a book, computer or iPad.
Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
Even the sticker on the front of the Morrison County Record of “Our Town 56345” lists protecting our natural resources as a strategic priority.
During my time teaching, one in four high school students took ag. This property and its endless possibilities for learning were a main reason students enrolled. Students fundraised to purchase chain saws, safety equipment, log furniture tools, snowshoes, binoculars, radio telemetry, etc. all used to learn on this property. This living classroom exists because our students took ownership of the property. Certainly, the proposed facility, meeting rooms, office, parking area, buffer areas for fire protection, snow removal and falling trees will consume 50% or more of the 14-acre site. Absolutely too much learning area lost.
What will the impact be on the wildlife there? How harmful with the runoff from the large parking lot be on wetland species? How many birds will lose an area to fuel their seasonal migrations? Gone is the excitement of chasing up a deer family or a fox. The Ag Department always maintained the motto: “Learn by doing.” Thousands of students used this property for life-long lessons they are still using.
Today, other progressive school districts — Brainerd and Sartell — built schools adjacent to land with similar offerings to what the city is proposing to destroy. Many students who graduate from LFCHS go on to work in industries that require “practice in the field.” Electricians, welders, DNR officers, mechanics, veterinarians, farmers, carpenters, etc. all require hours of real-world experience that go beyond the traditional classroom. To prepare students for work in these industries, we need to provide exciting and appropriate places to learn. Many disciplines beyond ag use the area: science, art, photography, writing, elementary and middle school students.
Classes in this outdoor learning space and sports provide learning opportunities that go beyond a classroom setting like cooperation, teamwork and adaptability.
I implore all of my former students who found this area a value in their life to contact Jon Radermacher, city administrator, Greg Zylka, city mayor and any city council members and express your opinion what a great loss this area would be for future generations of Little Falls students.
Let’s find a place that does not destroy a living classroom.
Doug Ploof is a retired from the Little Falls School District. He was an ag teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.