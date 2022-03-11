A healthy, connected community is a successful community. Participants in the OurTown 56345 visioning process envisioned a Little Falls strengthened by support for rural community wellness, vitality initiatives and our robust local foods system. They emphasized the need to place increased value on the medical care system and locally available services and build out our network of trails so that residents and visitors alike could use them for hiking, biking and jogging in the scenic natural areas of Morrison County.
One example of health and wellness work being done at the community level is the One Vegetable, One Community program. One Vegetable, One Community (OVOC) brings communities together around the planting of a vegetable. The vegetable is decided by the community through ballots, which means that the winner truly reflects the wishes of interested residents. You can learn more about the program, the vegetable selected for Little Falls in 2022 and how to get involved at the Morrison County One Vegetable, One Community Facebook page.
Another example of this health and wellness principle in practice will be coming to Gamradt Park this summer. Three raised garden beds, planted with vegetables and leafy greens, will be stationed in the park and open to anyone who wants to try some fresh, local produce. These raised garden beds will be put together by students at the local high school and their plantings will be maintained by volunteers. This concept was developed by the Local Foods, Local Places Committee and modeled after the Little Free Garden concept, which seeks to provide food to anyone who wants or needs it.
Finally, there is the Local Foods Collaborative, created by community members and focused around strengthening aspects of the local food system. One major pillar of their work is planning a permanent structure to house the farmers’ market that meets every Monday and Wednesday on the West side of Little Falls. Currently, the Little Falls Farmers’ Market meets in the parking lot in front of the Boys and Girls’ Club, but they hope to eventually secure funding to build a permanent structure so that even on rainy days, buyers and sellers can easily meet and exchange money for fruits, vegetables and canned goods such as jelly and pickles.
Such a structure would also, if connected to the local electrical grid, allow meat producers to sell their product from freezers without worrying about spoilage. The Collaborative is currently seeking funding for a feasibility study to determine the best way to accomplish these goals.
What does health and wellness mean to you? What would you like to see done in the community to promote greater community connection and vitality? Share your thoughts with us at ourtown56345.org.
Birdie Pederson is the treasurer for the Little Falls Farmers’ Market.
