Babies and young children grow and learn at their own rate. However, some children may need help to grow up healthy and learn skills such as sitting, walking or talking. Minnesota’s Follow Along Program can help you track your child’s development and let you know if your child is playing, talking, growing, moving and behaving like other children the same age.
What is the Follow Along Program? It is a good way to learn about your child’s health and development, as well as a fun way to get ideas about “what to teach” and “at what age” to teach it. A simple way to ask questions about how your child is hearing, moving, seeing, playing, talking, learning, growing and acting. It is also an easy way to find out about other services you may want for your child.
The Follow Along Program sends questionnaires to families as their child reaches different ages, such as four, eight, 12, 16, 20, 24, 30, and 36 months old. Each questionnaire asks how your child is growing, playing, talking, moving and acting. Questionnaires are about 5-6 pages long and take only a few minutes to complete. Having a parent or caregiver who is familiar with the child’s daily activities is far more effective than having it done by someone who does not know your child as well in an unfamiliar setting.
There will be handouts sent to you with fun activities for you to do with your child.
The results of the questionnaires will be shared with parents. If there are any concerns, a nurse or other professional from the program will get in touch with the family and together will talk about choices for further evaluation or early help services. When your child is 36 months old, you will get information about the next step, Early Childhood Screening.
There is no cost to participate in the Follow Along Program. It is designed to help reach families and children with developmental concerns as early as possible to address possible issues and provide support and intervention timely. Waiting until Preschool Screening at age 3 ½ will lose precious time in meeting developmental milestones for your child.
All families with a newborn who reside in Morrison County are sent an invitation letter and packet to get started. However, you can also enroll online at the Minnesota Department of Health. Locally you can reach out to Karen Athman at (320) 632-0351 to request enrollment or email her at Karena@co.morrison.mn.us
If you have concerns about a child’s development, discuss them with your child’s health care provider and make a referral to Minnesota’s early intervention system, Help Me Grow (helpmegrowmn.org). Accessing early intervention services as early as possible will ensure the best outcomes for your child.
