Sal Khan is making what appears to be a wonderful, free offer to high school and college students as well as their families. He’s providing free online one-on-one tutoring in pre-algebra, algebra 1-2, calculus, geometry, trigonometry, pre-calculus, calculus and statistics. He’s also offering free tutoring about how to do well on the SAT college entrance test and Advanced Placement math and science tests.
Before deciding on whether you want to check out the offer, you might want to know who Sal Khan is. A few facts:
• He earned degrees from Harvard and MIT.
• Khan started off tutoring his cousin in math, and things expanded from there because more family members, and then more people, asked for his help.
• Based on these requests, he created the (free) online Khan Academy. This has more than 1,600 free videos about various academic subjects, including math, science, computing, history, art history, and economics.
• Khan is focused on helping students succeed and gain mastery. His priority is NOT on improving test scores. Here’s a 10-minute TED video in which he explains how technology allows for personalized learning: https://bit.ly/3DUl1q6. Incidentally, this video has been viewed more than 4.5 million times.
• Khan was named by Time Magazine in 2012 as one of the 100 most influential people in the world: https://bit.ly/3fxtPZu.
• He received an honorary degree from Harvard in 2021.
• Independent researchers have found that students who use Khan Academy videos have “lower math anxiety, higher confidence in one’s ability to do math, and better than predicted math scores.” More information about outside evaluations of what happens with students who use the videos is here: https://www.khanacademy.org/about/impact.
• Based on what’s been accomplished, some wealthy people like what he’s doing. So they’ve given him money to expand his work.
On the Khan Academy website, the founder explains why he decided not to turn this into a business.
He explained: “When I’m 80, I want to feel that I helped give access to a world-class education to billions of students around the world. Sounds a lot better than starting a business that educates some subset of the developed world that can pay $19.95/month and eventually selling it to some text book company or something. I already have a beautiful wife, a hilarious son, two Hondas and a decent house. What else does a man need?”
Now, Khan is offering more: free personal tutoring in the subjects mentioned above. Tutoring is available online weekdays from 6-9 p.m. Tutoring comes from more than 3,000 volunteer tutors. Each of them have been certified by Khan’s group as knowledgeable. Some of the tutors are teachers, some are students. To learn more, go here: https://schoolhouse.world/.
Math can be frustrating. It’s also vital for many well-paying jobs.
Online learning did not work well for many students during the pandemic. But what Khan offers seems quite different, because it’s personalized.
Khan also recognizes that some people want to share their knowledge of, and love for, various forms of mathematics. So the new program, Schoolhouse.world, also offers people the opportunity to become a certified volunteer tutor. Information about this is found here: https://schoolhouse.world/become-a-tutor.
Sometimes things sound like they’re “too good to be true.” I don’t think that’s the situation here, or I wouldn’t waste your time.
But I’m very interested in reader experiences. So if you, your children or your grandchildren try the tutoring, would you please let me know what you think? I’ll come back to this in the next few months • based in part on what I learn from readers.
Joe Nathan, Ph.D., formerly a Minnesota public school teacher, administrator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome: joe@centerforschoolchange.org or @joenathan9249 on Twitter.
