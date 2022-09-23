Joe Nathan.jpg

Doesn’t matter whether you’re a Republican, DFLer or independent. On Sept. 7, for about six minutes, there was a speech given that I hope every family and every educator shares soon with young people.

It was a speech about the best ideals and ideas of America. The speech, courtesy of CNN, is found here: https://youtu.be/1LjLI59Hpx0.

Load comments