Joe Nathan.jpg

The joy evident on students’ faces at the end of Caledonia Area High School’s recent musical was something every family would wish for their child and children. My experience as a parent, performer and fan of high school musicals, along with research, show that these musicals have immense value. I hope every youngster has the opportunity to participate in at least one of them.

More than 45 people — youngsters grades 6-12 and adults — were involved in Caledonia’s recent production of the fun-filled “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The show is full of beautiful melodies and clever, catchy lyrics (lyrics by Tim Rice, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber).

Load comments