Joe Nathan.jpg

As we prepare for December holidays, here’s a huge present that the Legislature has given to Minnesota high school students and families: Minnesota offers the most extensive opportunities in the country for students and families to save thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars, in college and university costs. Students can take both academic and more applied career/technical courses. This column is appearing now because many high school students will register in January for their 2023-24 courses. Here are the options available.

Students can earn free college credit in two basic ways: 1. taking courses in their high school, online or on a college or university campus, or 2. passing an exam.

Load comments