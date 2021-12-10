Dear friends and neighbors:
Recently I spent another week working as the hospitalist at St Gabriel’s Hospital which I do once a month. It is a part of my job that I have enjoyed and I have met so many lovely people over the years in that capacity, so much so that it has pushed me to write this letter in hopes of changing a few of your minds. My hope is that you will take these words and truly process them, letting your personal beliefs, suspicions and politics rest for the moment.
This past week, I had a full ICU with more patients on ventilators than I have ever seen here in Little Falls at one time. This isn’t a large community so any one of those people could be a relative, neighbor or an acquaintance of yours. Perhaps you were in that same boat yourself recently.
Over 95% of our COVID patients these past few months were unvaccinated. For just one of those souls, we spent hours trying to find another ICU bed so that he could get a procedure we do not offer here. Of course, this individual had severe COVID and was on the ventilator. We contacted over 25 hospitals in five states but were unable to find a place for him. Time and time again we were told, “no ICU beds are available.”
COVID has taken away much of the peace and pleasure we once knew caring for you and your loved ones here. What you may recognize now as longer wait times in the ER or that phone that rings on and on at the clinic without an answer, is all because of COVID. What you may not have seen, but is already happening, is the two-day stay in the ER while you wait for a hospital bed here or somewhere, so your condition can be treated or that your mother, sister or daughter may get sent to a hospital out of state because no ICU bed could be found to care for her here.
That should shock you to your core.
And why is this happening? Confusion over a vaccine and, I fear, the loss of altruism in our society.
Vaccines save lives. They have for decades. Still today people in third world countries die from diseases we very rarely encounter here in the U.S. because we vaccinate for these diseases. We even vaccinate our cows for coronaviruses, but why should you?
To understand vaccines, you need to think about it from a population standpoint. Vaccines aren’t just meant for you, the individual, they are to save your community and everyone around you. Because most of our hospitalizations, ICU beds and deaths are among the unvaccinated it doesn’t leave any room to treat other conditions.
Can you get COVID if you have the vaccine? Yes. Can you spread COVID even if you had the vaccine? Yes. Are you as likely to die or spend several weeks on the ventilator if you’ve been vaccinated? No. The odds are in your favor if you’ve had the vaccine.
This COVID pandemic has touched all of us in one way or another over these past two years. What started as a strange new phenomenon in a faraway land has become a powerfully burdensome and politically charged issue, both nationally and locally.
This is terribly unfortunate because it didn’t need to be this way, but now that it is, we must dig ourselves out from under this ponderous toll. We at the hospital need your help to accomplish that.
Over the past few months, I have watched our valiant nursing staff whither by number and struggle beneath a monstrous challenge, and yet they fight on for you. Unfortunately, they are reaching their breaking point. I have never seen their collective morale as low as it is now. We are tired. All of us.
I implore you to get the vaccine. I beg you. I’ve filled out more death certificates these past few months than I have in years and I’m tired of doing it. If you want this disaster to come to an end, if you want your family to survive COVID or a heart attack or a stroke or sepsis or any number of illnesses, then get the vaccine.
— Mark J. Moe, MD, is a physician with CHI St. Gabriel’s Health in Little Falls.
