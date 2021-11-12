The County Attorney’s Office provides the citizens of Morrison County with a variety of different services. This article will focus on our services for crime victims.
Being a victim of a crime can be a very difficult experience. Whether you or a family member has been victimized, you may be experiencing a variety of feelings: anger, guilt, shame, or fear.
Victims of crime need to be treated with fairness, compassion and respect. They also need someone that is on their side to ensure they receive the support they need and the services they deserve. That is a goal of our office. In fact, the County Attorney’s office has a staff member that is specifically assigned to assist crime victims.
Crime victims do have rights. For example, they have a right to be notified about plea agreements. They have a right to know about court dates. They have a right to attend sentencings and to tell the court how the crime has impacted their lives. The County Attorney’s Office strives to keep crime victims informed of their rights and all of the important developments in their case. The attorneys and support staff in our office listen to the concerns of crime victims and answer their questions.
Sometimes crime victims are in need of financial assistance. Following a conviction, the County Attorney’s Office will seek restitution for losses suffered by crime victims. If the defendant challenges the amount of restitution requested, the County Attorney’s Office will appear in court on behalf of the victim.
If needed, the County Attorney’s Office provides victims with information on community resources and makes referrals to other agencies and organizations. For example, we refer victims of crimes involving bodily injury to the Minnesota Crime Victims Reparation Board. That Board provides financial help to victims of assault, domestic abuse and other personal injury crimes.
As another example, our office refers appropriate persons to the Safe at Home Program. This program is administered by Minnesota Secretary of State Office. Safe at Home is a statewide address confidentiality program. It is designed to help survivors of domestic assault and stalking crimes who fear for their safety maintain a confidential address.
Crime victims play an important role in our criminal justice system. Without the cooperation and assistance of victims, it is impossible in our society to hold criminals accountable. The Morrison County Attorney’s Office is committed to giving a voice to victims and helping them with their needs and concerns.
— Brian Middendorf is Morrison County’s attorney.
